Anne Jacobson

There is more to do and experience in Pepin than what will fit into one day. Here are a few other places to go and things to do in the town. 

Food and drinks

  • Garden Pub and Grille 

  • Garden Pub Malt Shop

  • Pickle Factory 

  • Third Base Bar 

Shopping 

  • Country Stop 

  • Harbor Hill General Store 

  • The Tin Roof Boutique 

  • T. C. Latane

What is your go-to activity when visiting Pepin?

