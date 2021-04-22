Drained bank accounts, stolen identities, hacked smartphones and unknown digital intrusions in our everyday personal and business life — we all know someone or an organization that’s been on the receiving end to these unsuspecting and invasive schemes. It may have happened to you.
The question for many businesses is not “if” a cyber-attack will happen, it’s “when.”
Wisconsin IndianHead Technical College is training cyber superheroes to detect, protect and defend against attacks in its new IT-cybersecurity specialist program. Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks and programs from digital attacks, and the demand for cybersecurity jobs is at an all-time high.
According to Forbes, cybersecurity is the job sector of the future. Throughout the state, a median of hourly earnings to start, sits at $37.92 per hour. At the start of 2018, there was nearly a half million cybersecurity job openings in the U.S.. That need ranks as one of the top positions employers are looking for in the nation,.
“It’s second only to nursing. You can pretty much throw a dart at the map anywhere you want and get a pretty good job,” said Mike Miller, IT instructor at WITC.
Daniel Schaff, a 2005 WITC graduate from the IT program, worked for global security software company McAfee for 13 years and is currently a senior enterprise sales engineer for a next-gen cybersecurity technology company, Crowdstrike. Schaff says those that work in cybersecurity can eventually make salaries upwards of $100,000 per year, and there is a wide variety of positions in the field.
“If you have the skills for IT and want a job, this is the perfect occupation for you. The topic of cybersecurity is so broad that it’s easy to find a focus that interests you. Cybersecurity touches every aspect of our lives and the world we live in,” said Schaff.
Students in this program will be immersed in an IT ecosystem and learn how to secure an organization’s desktops, servers, networks and applications to support a thriving business.
“Cybersecurity is becoming an integral part of every business operation including retail, online, internet provider, education and health care,” WITC instructor Greg Brodt said.
The two-year IT-Cybersecurity Specialist program will give students hands-on experience with networking, operating systems, virtualization and security. Students will build a strong IT base as they install and configure Windows and Linux environments and create networks for a business-like environment. Studying attacks and security practices will help students learn to protect data for businesses like formatting security settings.
To learn more about the IT-Cybersecurity Specialist program, go to witc.edu/cybersecurity or call 800-243-9482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.