MONDAY, AUGUST 26
Girls’ golf
Ellsworth, Prescott at Somerset Invitational, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27
Girls’ tennis
Unity at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Elmwood/Plum City Tournament at Elmwood Middle/High School, 4 p.m.
Spring Valley at New Richmond quad, 4:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Colfax quad, 5 p.m.
Prescott at Menomonie quad, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28
Cross country
Ellsworth, Elmwood/Plum City, Prescott, Spring Valley at Boyceville Invitational, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
Girls’ golf
Ellsworth, Prescott at New Richmond, 4 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Ellsworth at Amery, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Spring Valley at Boyceville quad, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
Football
Prescott at Durand, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City (Elmwood Middle/High School), 7 p.m.
West Salem at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Ellsworth, Elmwood/Plum City at University of Wisconsin-Stout Invitational, 9 a.m.
