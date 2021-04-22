MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Girls’ golf

Ellsworth, Prescott at Somerset Invitational, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Girls’ tennis

Unity at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Elmwood/Plum City Tournament at Elmwood Middle/High School, 4 p.m.

Spring Valley at New Richmond quad, 4:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Colfax quad, 5 p.m.

Prescott at Menomonie quad, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

Cross country

Ellsworth, Elmwood/Plum City, Prescott, Spring Valley at Boyceville Invitational, 11 a.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Girls’ golf

Ellsworth, Prescott at New Richmond, 4 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Ellsworth at Amery, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Spring Valley at Boyceville quad, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Football

Prescott at Durand, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City (Elmwood Middle/High School), 7 p.m.

West Salem at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Ellsworth, Elmwood/Plum City at University of Wisconsin-Stout Invitational, 9 a.m.

