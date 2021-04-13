Kimberly Potter, 48, is a 26-year police veteran who fatally shot and killed Daunte Wright. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Potter joined the Brooklyn Center Police Department in 1995 at the age of 22.
Potter was elected to represent her department’s officers as president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officers Association in 2019 and was a member of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association, where she served on the “casket team.”
Potter most recently served on the department’s negotiation team, and lives in a Minneapolis suburb with her husband, a former police officer for the city of Fridley.
Brian Peters, the head of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, told the Star-Tribune that Potter was acting as a field training officer, training a new officer on Sunday, when she fatally shot Wright.
She has been put on administrative leave pending the results of a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation into the shooting.
