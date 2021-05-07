Zumbro River Ratz sign

When paddlers arrive at Millville, they are greeted by this sign.  Zumbro River Ratz asks that people leave their boats by the sign and staff members will pick up the boats later.   Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Name: Zumbro River Ratz

Address: 59155 County Road 2, Millville, MN 55957

Phone: 507-798-2450

Website: zumbroriverratz.com 

Email: info@zumbroriverratz.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily during June, July, and August. By appointment during April, May, September, and October

Cost: Tubes $15, single kayaks $20, tandem kayaks and canoes $40 including shuttle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you