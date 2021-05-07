Name: Zumbro River Ratz
Address: 59155 County Road 2, Millville, MN 55957
Phone: 507-798-2450
Website: zumbroriverratz.com
Email: info@zumbroriverratz.com
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily during June, July, and August. By appointment during April, May, September, and October
Cost: Tubes $15, single kayaks $20, tandem kayaks and canoes $40 including shuttle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.