Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance is dedicated to saving Lake Pepin, which is the widest section of the Upper Mississippi River and located between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Sediment loads — the size of a city block filled to the height of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis — accumulate in Lake Pepin every year.
With sedimentation rates 10 times above normal, the lake is in a fight for survival. It has two water quality impairments and is expected to prematurely disappear in just a few generations.
For more information:
email info@lakepepinlegacyalliance.org
call 630-806-9909
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.