Palmer amaranth is a national example of how damaging invasive species can be. Estimates of heavy yield losses in row crops have been staggering in states that have widespread Palmer populations. These yield losses have led to fear and anxiety in agricultural communities that have not experienced infestations.
This increased awareness of a potential problem creates a situation where farmers are actively on the lookout for any suspect plants in their fields, enabling them to be proactive in the identification and elimination of this weed on their land.
In 2016, after years of reports that Palmer amaranth was moving into the Upper Midwest from its native origin of northwestern Mexico and the southeastern United States, infestations were confirmed in southwestern Minnesota. Over 30 landowners were impacted by contaminated seed sown for their newly contracted Conservation Reserve Program acres. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture responded to the situation quickly and began assisting farmers with eradication. Since then, Palmer has been found in 11 counties within the state and that number is expected to increase.
The MDA’s experience working with farmers impacted by this troublesome species over the past five years has shown the critical role they provide by scouting, monitoring, and treating new and current Palmer amaranth infestations. In fact, almost all of Minnesota’s confirmed Palmer reports were initiated by a farmer or their crop consultant.
Minnesota’s success with Palmer eradication resulted from cooperation with farmers. Not a single farmer wanted this weed on their property, and every farmer emphasized weed control in their production operations. Palmer amaranth’s arrival in Minnesota has undoubtedly changed weed management strategies for many farmers.
They proved they are up to the task.
Key problems
Palmer amaranth poses several key problems for modern agricultural producers.
It is a fast-growing annual plant that produces a lot of seed.
Plants can reach heights of 10 feet, enabling them to shade and outcompete crops.
The stalks of mature Palmer amaranth plants are thick and can clog combines. Depending on the infestation size, harvest can be severely impeded.
Palmer amaranth and related pigweeds developed resistance to a number of important herbicide classes utilized in modern agronomic weed management.
When all of these issues are combined, it’s not difficult to see the negative impact this weed could have on production fields in Minnesota if not managed correctly.
Despite the threats Palmer amaranth poses to farmers, there is hope for the future. Minnesota has been aggressively dealing with Palmer amaranth since it first appeared in the state in 2016. Our experiences thus far have shown that with persistent management this troublesome plant can be controlled. To date, only one site out of over 40 required multiple years of treatments.
The MDA, University of Minnesota Extension, farmers, and landowners showed that it is possible to manage Palmer infestations so that crop production is not severely impacted. But to be successful, Minnesotans need to remain extra vigilant and react quickly to any emerging Palmer threats on our lands.
