Programs take place on Saturdays during the months of May through September from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cannon Valley Trail Welch Station Access.
June 5: Open House
- Everyone rides the trail for free
- Entertainment by InTandem (Brenda Owens and Lee Mensinger) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bike Safety Clinic at O’Gorman Rest, in Cannon Falls from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tom from Downtown Bike Shop in Northfield will be on site for quick repairs, bike safety, and information using the self-repair station.
- Take a selfie with “Picture Frames” along the trail. Share it on Facebook or Instagram using #CVT
July 3: Folk music with Helen Forsythe. She will entertain the audience with her banjo and other strings.
August 6: Carolyn Price will share her musical talent.
Sept. 4: Ben Manning and Flat & Square will be on site to entertain you.
See more information about Voices of the Valley events on the Cannon Valley Trail website.
