I’ve been reporting on the coronavirus pandemic for a little over a year now, covering the height of the pandemic in fall 2020, the introduction of community testing centers and the approval of the vaccines.
With the spread of the delta variant and the return to a sense of normalcy over the past months, the term “breakthrough cases” kept popping up more and more.
Vaccine breakthrough cases occur when someone who is fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19.
Even as I was hearing about an increase in breakthrough infections as cases have been surging in Minnesota, it still came as a shock to me that I tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.
I have been fully vaccinated since April and have been living without much fear of the virus since.
Luckily, I managed to escape infection the entire time before I was vaccinated, even when family members, coworkers and my roommate had gotten COVID-19 in fall 2020.
I thought since I was fully vaccinated, I was essentially safe from the virus.
Like many other Americans, I became much less cautious of the virus after access to the vaccine became widespread and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the guidance for those fully vaccinated to shed the masks back in May.
But then two weeks ago, one of my roommates told us a few of her coworkers had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. From there she went and got a COVID-19 test.
Her test came back negative, easing our household’s mind a bit, only to find out a few days later that a number of her other coworkers also were testing positive for COVID-19.
After hearing that, our whole household went to get a PCR test, hoping that our roommate’s previous negative test was a predictor that we were safe from the virus.
I had felt completely fine at this point, I had no symptoms, so I figured that meant I was clear from infection.
Unfortunately, the next morning I woke up with a pounding headache and a runny nose confirming to me what I had not yet heard back from my test results.
By the time my test results came back that night, my symptoms were in full swing.
I managed to skate by with mild symptoms, no loss of senses or difficulty breathing, but the next few days were filled with extreme exhaustion.
I hardly managed to stay awake most of the time, and I had to take frequent naps in between work to keep up my energy.
Overall, I’m very lucky I didn't go up against the virus with a naive immune system, like millions of Americans did before vaccines were widely available.
But even with breakthrough cases, health officials still maintain that the vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, breakthrough cases are normal as no vaccine is 100% effective, and the vaccine remains highly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.
But as the delta variant spreads, vaccine immunity wanes and people return to a sense of normalcy, breakthrough cases are rising.
According to MDH’s vaccine breakthrough data, just over 2% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have had a breakthrough infection.
In August, when I started reporting on the coronavirus in Minnesota, there were around 9,000 breakthrough cases. Now in November as the cold weather is setting in and immunity from the vaccines wanes, the number of breakthrough cases is around 72,000.
I am now one of those statistics.
