October of 2020: Xcel was notified that it was awarded the grant by the Department of Energy.
2021: The funding will be available to start in the third quarter of this year.
2022: Engineering for the project will then be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
2023: Installation and testing for the project will be completed in the summer of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.