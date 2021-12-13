Monthly hike: Billings Tomfohr Conservation Area
The Red Wing Park Naturalist program hosts a monthly hike. December’s event will be in the Billings Tomfohr Conservation Area. Participants are asked to meet at the Sumac Drive trailhead. If there is snow, feel free to bring snowshoes. The hike will be 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Fore more information and to register for the free event, visit the Community Education website or call the office at 651-385-4565
The Nutcracker
The Continental Ballet Company’s Nutcracker has toured throughout Minnesota, and is a beloved annual tradition at the Sheldon.
Especially designed for families, this seasoned production develops themes of generosity, non-violence and responsibility through the timeless tale of Clara’s fantastic voyage to the Land of the Sugarplum Fairy with her magical godfather, Drosselmeyer.
The ballet is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Tickets start at $27 and kids play free. Additional children’s tickets are $18. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Bracelet making
Learn the basics of fusing fine silver wire to create a bracelet. This is a fun and simple technique that can be done safely and quickly without soldering or harsh chemicals.
Instructor Jessica Prill will show participants how to create a chain and components to add some "fun" to the bracelet. The techniques covered in this one-session workshop include creating a safe and productive workstation, cutting flush jump rings, fusing and linking rings together (making a chain), adding texture and shaping fused rings. The fee covers instruction and all materials. Beginners are welcome and no previous experience is necessary.
The class will be 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Makerspace in MSC Southeast. Enter through Door P. The class is $75. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
The New Standards
Celebrating its 14th anniversary season in 2021, The New Standards Holiday Show rings in the yule with a unique twist on traditional holiday concerts—one part variety show, one part homage to the season, one part irreverent, free-wheeling spectacle.
The trio is joined by a supporting cast replete with vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, and as always, a dazzling lineup of special surprise guests. You won’t soon forget this show that has become a beloved annual tradition in the Twin Cities and beyond.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
