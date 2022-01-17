Dinner and stand-up
The Cannon River Winery is hosting a night of food and laughter on Saturday, Jan. 22. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by stand-up comedy at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per ticket or $360 for a table of up to eight people.
For tickets and more information, visit cannonriverwinery.com.
History break
This month’s History Break with the Goodhue County Historical Society will focus on James “Bully” Wells, the “territorial tough guy.” The historical society says of Wells, “Coarse, unrefined and untamed, Bully Wells is not a good fit in the late 1850s when ‘civilization’ reaches America’s northwest borderlands and the tiny frontier hamlet of Red Wing.”oaq
The event will be at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the History Center. The program will also be virtual: us02web.zoom.us/j/86980451059.
Taste of River Falls
The River Falls Chamber of Commerce says of the event, “Come out and support local business, sample beer, wine and spirits from all six wineries, breweries and distilleries, eat delicious food from local eateries, listen to local live music fromi locals Tommy Bentz & Zeb Sears, purchase local products, visit with local non-profits, and enjoy games and other fun activities. Many vendors are returning and new ones are being added. Be sure to follow along as we announce who is participating.”
The event is scheduled for 4–8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls.
Frosty 40 guided hike
The Carpenter Nature Center is hosting “Frosty 40,” 40 days of outdoor hikes that will add up to at least 40 miles. The center says of the event, “This program is exercise-focused, so come prepared to elevate your heart rate. All attendees will be entered to win door prizes, including a round of golf at River Oaks Golf Course! We will also have Frosty Forty stocking caps available for purchase. This event is a great way to meet new hiking partners, jump-start your miles, or persuade your friends to join you in registering for the 2022 Frosty Forty. Enjoy a warm fire and refreshments in the Visitor Center after the hike.”
The Saturday, Jan. 22, hike will be at the nature center’s Minnesota campus: 12805 St. Croix Trail S., Hastings.
The program is $5 and free for Frosty 40 participants. To RSVP, call 651-437-4359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.