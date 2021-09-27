Okee Dokee Brothers
The Grammy winning Okee Dokee Brothers are set to perform at the Sheldon Theatre. The Sheldon says of the duo on its website, “Justin Lansing and Joe Mailander have built a plaid-shirted national following with their outdoor adventure-themed albums ‘Can You Canoe?,’ ‘Through The Woods,’ ‘Saddle Up’ and ‘Winterland.’ But whether it’s indoors or out, the Okee Dokee Brothers believe that as long as folks are singing together there’s a glimpse of hope for our world. They’ll share old favorites as well as brand new tunes from their brand new album, ‘Songs for Singin’ and invite everyone to join the chorus and sing along. ‘So sing to the sunrise and sing to the moon,’ the Brothers say. ‘Sing with your kids and sing with your neighbors. Sometimes it just takes singing a song with one another to remind us that we’re all family.’”
The concert will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $26 per person.
Second Annual Fall Antique Festival
Dozens of vendors will sell Red Wing art pottery, stoneware and dinnerware at the Second Annual Fall Antique Festival. The festival is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Pottery Museum of Red Wing. A food truck will be available and artist Becca Rock will be throwing on a wheel on Sunday.
Educational opportunities provided by Minnesota's Stoneware and Pottery Facebook group will be held on Friday, Oct. 1. Sue Chapman will be talking about collecting primitives at 11 a.m. and Cory Norgart will give a dump tour at 2 p.m. Participants of the tour are asked to meet in the museum’s parking lot at 1:50 p.m. and wear comfortable shoes.
On Saturday afternoon, educational events will be held in the parking lot as they livestream discussions with collectors.
For more information, visit potterymuseumredwing.org.
Blood drive
Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The drive will be in the full deck ballroom inside of the event center.
Donors are encouraged to book an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter the ZIP code 55089 and scroll down to find the local event.
Masks are required.
Circus arts
Circus artists will be the final act of the 2021 Summer of Performances at Levee Park in Hastings. The city of Hastings says of the event, “Minnesota circus performer Benjamin Domask-Ruh (COMPAS) has teamed up with the Master of Modern Vaudeville Thom Wall (Cirque du Soleil) and the award-winning Chair Extraordinaire Sarah Baker (Circus Juventas) to create a brand new show.”
This trio has performed all around the US and world. Acts include juggling, equilibristics, acrobatics, comedy, powerful displays of decorum, friendship and manners. Domask-Ruh, Wall, and Baker have one goal: To show the world that circus is an artform for today.
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the fast-paced show will be held. All ages are welcome.
Children and young adult book sale
The Friends of the Red Wing Public Library is hosting a children and young adult book sale from Thursday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 2. Books, DVDs, CDs and audio books will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. A $2 bag sale will be held on Saturday.
The book sale will be held at the Red Wing Public Library in the Foot Room. For more information, visit redwing.lib.mn.us.
