Hammond Haunted Library
HAMMOND -- Due to broken pipes, exposed wiring and toxic waste, the Haunted Library will be open for exploration from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Come see what creatures inhabit the walls, ceiling and crawl spaces. Entering the facilities will be at your own risk and hazmat suit kits made from garbage bags will be available for purchase, but not required. Masks however are recommended as are costumes in general.
This kid-friendly, non-frightening event will take place at the Hammond Community Library.
Walk into history: Exploring Oakwood Cemetery
The Goodhue County Historical Society says of the walk, “By journeying through cemeteries, we learn about an area’s population and development, beliefs and customs, trials and tribulations, its growth and renewal. Explore Red Wing’s Oakwood Cemetery, one of Minnesota’s most historic cemeteries, with the Goodhue County Historical Society on Saturday, October 16, and learn more about Red Wing’s textured past.” The tour will take place at 10 a.m. and is about 90 minutes to 2 hours.
The tour will include visiting one of the cemetery’s most historic sections, seeing the final resting places of some of Red Wing’s most notable names (including Reverend Joseph Hancock, Abraham E. Welch, T.B. Sheldon and more), learning the difference between male and female Victorian mourning customs, and recognizing the meanings behind tombstone symbolism. Contact the Goodhue County Historical Society at goodhuecountyhistory.org. or 651-388-6024 to purchase tickets. Tickets are $7 for members and $10 for non-members.
Guns N’ Rosenkavalier
Guns N’ Rosenkavalier is a genre-bending rock recital featuring the music of Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Madonna and Van Halen.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $25. Kids play free.
Free Clinic Open House
RIVER FALLS -- Join the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties for its fall fest open house, Oct. 16 at White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, River Falls, from 12-3 p.m. Seasonal soups, bread, cheese curds and fall dessert will be served from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Other activities will include music, silent auction, raffle and games. The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open at an additional cost. Tickets can be purchased at freeclinicpiercestcroix.org.
Talk on Innovation at UW-River Falls
RIVER FALLS -- Jeremy Dumond, director of research, insights and analytics for Land O’Lakes Dairy Foods, is the fall 2021 Innovator in Residence at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He will speak on “Innovation in Sales and Marketing Strategy Through Cutting-Edge Technologies,” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center. The talk is free and open to all.
