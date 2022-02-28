Gangstagrass
Developed as a studio project 15 years ago by Brooklyn-based producer Rench, Gangstagrass grew into a dynamic and spontaneous live band of Americans — from Omaha, Nebraska, Pensacola, Florida, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC — who have become close friends. Several work hard at other jobs (one teaches computer programming, another works at a comic book shop) to support their passion for making music, and four are dads, with kids ranging in age from baby through starting college.
The band will be at the Sheldon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. Tickets start at $27. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Trails and Ales
Enjoy the beauty of the St. Croix River Valley with an after-hours hike at Carpenter Nature Center. Learn about the history of the center, listen for owls and more during a 45-minute naturalist-led hike. Be sure to bundle up and bring a headlamp. If snow conditions allow, participants will be able to snowshoe. After the hike, Participants will meet at nearby Spiral Brewery in Hastings for a “taproom takeover.”
Join the staff at Spiral Brewery for a guided tour of the flagship flavors and styles of their beers on tap at the moment in the taproom. This includes a flight of beer for each participant and a staff member leading a discussion around each sample of beer.
The cost is $30 and includes the hike, snowshoe rental if applicable, one beer flight and the guided tasting. Registration is required.
The trails and ales event is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.
Call 651-437-4359 to reserve your spot today. Must be 21+ to participate.
Free Family Fun Day: Pottery
Goodhue County has a long history of local clay and pottery. Join the Goodhue County Historical Society for a pottery-themed day of family fun. Learn about the history of pottery in the county by exploring the museum's collection. Participants will also make their own pottery piece to take home
The event is scheduled for noon–3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
Minnesota campus bird hike
Join an expert birder on a morning hike around the Nature Center. Learn to identify birds by sight and sound. Field guides and binoculars are available to use or bring your own.
The program is $5. It is free for “Friends of CNC,” Hastings Environmental Protectors, Hastings High School students, and St. Croix Valley Bird Club members.
The hike is scheduled for 8–10 a.m., Saturday, March 5. RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
Making maple syrup
Welcome spring by joining the Carpenter Nature Center staff in making maple syrup. Hike to the “sugarbush” to learn about the structure and function of trees, tap maple trees, watch the process of turning sap into syrup, and sample the final product. Be ready to hike in the spring snow and mud.
The program is $8 per person and $5 for ‘Friends of CNC.’ The program is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
Treasure Island Parlay Lounge
Events at the Parlay Lounge are free. For more information about the lounge and upcoming events, visit ticasino.com.
- Wednesday, March 2: Phil Thompson plays the piano, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 3: Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, 7-10 p.m.
- Friday, March 4: Maiden Dixie plays country music, 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.
- Saturday, March 5: Thrillbillies play country music, 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.
