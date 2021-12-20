Holiday tea
Don your favorite hat and wear your tea party best and join us for a delightful holiday tea. The tea will be held at the Octagon House Museum on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. A delicious sweet and savory presentation along with a selection of teas will be available. Then enjoy a shopping experience in our Carriage House Shop.
An optional tour of the Octagon House Museum can be added to the tea for an additional fee of $10. The museum tour will begin at 1 pm.
Reservations required. Tickets available on Eventbrite through stcroixcountyhistory.org/ at a price of $35 for the tea or $45 for the museum tour and tea.
Miracle on 34th Street
Catch the last performances of the heartwarming story of a gentle old man named Kris Kringle, who believes he is Santa Claus, and who uses kindness and generosity to convince cynical little Susan, then everyone else, that he is, in fact, St. Nick at the Phipps Center for the Arts.
Shows are Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
… And a Groundhog in a Pear Tree
There’s trouble in Calendar Castle: The “Twelve Days of Christmas” are getting too big for their britches. They’ve all got agents, they’re making demands, and worse, they’re refusing to sing their signature song. Can Groundhog Day, the April Fool, and Feb. 29 come to the rescue? It’s your last chance to see this adorable production. Shows are Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$20 at the Phipps Center for the Arts.
Local Funktion
Funktion Junction will be at the Parlay Lounge. The band describes itself as "recreating the sounds of the 70's; everything from the Motown sound of the Temptations and Marvin Gaye to the 70’s disco of Donna Summer." The concert will be from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Dueling Pianos
“Sweet Keys Dueling Piano” is a duo that has been playing piano together for over 14 years. Together they play classics and hits. The free show will be from 7 – 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Parlay Lounge.
Bird banding
For over 30 years, the Carpenter Nature Center has banded local birds once a month. The center says of the practice, “Bird banding records can help us learn how long birds live, where they travel, when and where they migrate and many other interesting facts.”
The next banding will be from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, Dec. 24, at the Minnesota campus: 12805 St. Croix Trail, Hastings. There is no program fee, but donations of bird seed and suet are greatly appreciated. To RSVP, call the center at 651-437-4359.
