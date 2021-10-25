Halloween animal talk
Participants of this program will learn about animals that spook and scare some people. The event is hosted by Red Wing Part Naturalists and will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the upper quarry of Memorial Park. A campfire will be going and participants are welcome to bring s’mores ingredients to make the classic campfire snack.
For more information and to register for the spooky animal talk, call 651-385-4565.
Tinta Wita Tipi Senior Living hosts annual fall fest
Tinta Wita Tipi Senior Living will host its annual food drive and fall festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable donation and enjoy chili, hotdogs, bonfire with s’mores, cookie decorating, caramel apples, popcorn, hayrides, games, trunk or treat, photo stations, pumpkin decorating kits and more.
For more information, visit facebook.com/tintawitatipi.
Jack-o'-lanterns on the Levee
Red Wing’s “pumpkin man” Bill Habedank will have a large display of jack-o’-lanterns at the Red Wing Depot. Community members are also contributing decorated pumpkins to the display.
The jack-o’-lanterns can be seen daily from Oct. 28-31. Food, pet food and monetary donations for the Red Wing Area Food Shelf will be collected.
Tell a ghost story
The Sheldon Theatre is hosting its first ever storytelling night on the theatre’s main stage. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, participants will have five minutes to tell a story. For those who don’t want to perform live but have a story to share, email the tale to bstewart@sheldontheatre.org and the Sheldon will post the story on its Facebook page. Those interested in sharing a story can sign-up at sheldontheatre.org. Individuals will be notified if they were chosen to tell a story on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Telling a spooky story is not required to attend the event. Community members can sit and enjoy while others share their tales.
Tickets are $10. For more information, visit the Sheldon’s website.
Halloween movie screening: “Coco”
People of all ages are invited to watch the movie “Coco” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Sheldon Theatre. The Sheldon says of the movie, “Disney/Pixar’s ‘Coco’ centers on a young boy named Miguel who dreams of becoming a famous musician like Ernesto de la Cruz, a deceased Mexican musician and film star. Unfortunately for him, his family has banned all music, so Miguel and his dog Dante travel across the Land of the Dead to find his idol while uncovering the truth about his family’s aversion to music.”
Tickets are $5.
