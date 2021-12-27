New Year’s Eve with Monroe Crossing
Monroe Crossing’s music is a blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass and even selections outside the bluegrass genre. They have performed across the United States, Canada and Europe. The group returns to the Sheldon Theatre on Friday, Dec. 31, to help ring in the new year. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
New Year’s Eve bingo
Before Monroe Crossing appears on stage, play bingo at the local American Legion. The event on the last day of 2021 will be from 5:30-7 p.m. The fee to play is $25 per person. Food and drinks will be on sale.
The Beach Boys
Though it’s the end of December, the event center at Treasure Island Resort and Casino will be as warm as California when The Beach Boys perform. The group, which has been together for nearly 60 years, is responsible for hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”
The concert is 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Tickets start at $59. For more information, visit ticasino.com.
