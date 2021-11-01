Outdoor cooking
Red Wing Community Education is hosting an outdoor cooking event. The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce says of the event, “Learn how to build a cooking fire and how to operate a small backpacking stove. Get tips on what to pack and take home some favorite camp recipes. Then put your new skills to the test and cook your own camp dinner outside. This class is great for families that want to cook a meal together outside, and adults that want to take their camp cooking game to the next level. Ingredients to make personal pizza pockets and smores will be provided.”
When registering for the event, list allergies and dietary restrictions. Participants are welcome to bring other items to cook over the fire.
Outdoor cooking will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Upper Quarry in Memorial Park. For more information and to register, contact the Community Education office at 651-385-4565 or visit the website: redwing.k12.mn.us.
Flor de Toloache
The Sheldon Theatre says of the musical group, “Latin Grammy winners Flor de Toloache make New York City history as its first and only all-woman mariachi group. … The result of this cultural bouquet is an edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Mexican music.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Free Family Fun Day
The Goodhue County Historical Society’s November Free Family Fun Day will have a harvest theme. The historical society says of the event, “Be creative and make a picture using seeds to create a collage or corn cob to paint a picture. Or explore the museum with our photo scavenger hunt.”
The event for all ages will be noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the History Center. For more information, visit goodhuecountyhistory.org.
The Michael Walk Group
The WideSpot in Stockholm will host the Michael Walk Group. The performing arts center says of the concert, “Grab a group of your friends and join Michael Walk and his friends – Chris Bates, Josh Gallagher, Rich McDonald and Tommy Bentz – for an amazing musical journey through jazz, bop, soul and more.”
Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required for all event attendees, artists, staff and volunteers. Masking is also required except while eating, drinking or performing. Bring proof of vaccine (print or digital) completed a minimum of 14 days prior to the event and an ID for checking in at the box office.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the WideSpot. For more information, visit widespotperformingarts.org.
Hudson Heritage Quilters Patchwork Harvest Show
The Hudson Heritage Quilters presents its 15th quilt show, featuring 200 quilts, vendors, raffles, door prizes, used books, boutiques and more.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the River Crest Elementary School in Hudson. Admission is $6. For more information, visit hudsonheritagequilters.org.
