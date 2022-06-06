Plein Air
Red Wing Arts has announced the 16th annual Plein Air Festival. This event and the artists that participate year after year are embraced by the community and the organization. Red Wing, which sits at the gateway to the Driftless Region, is a stunning place. The charming downtown, dramatic bluffs, rolling hills, vistas and winding rivers define the historic town.
Each year artists come from around the region to paint “recognizable” Red Wing; over 100 works are hung, judged and exhibited. In 2022, award-winning artist Bob Upton will award $5,000 in cash prizes.
Artists will be painting in Red Wing from Saturday, June 11, through Saturday, June 25. Featured locations include He Mni Caŋ (Barn Bluff), Main Street, historic neighborhoods and river overlooks. The best time of day to locate painters is early morning and early evening.
Artist talk
Red Wing Arts is hosting a lunchtime Plein Air kick-off event at the Depot Gallery featuring Fred Somers and Kami Mendlik. Enjoy a conversation between these renowned plein air artists. Audience questions are welcomed.
Somers has been painting full-time since 1975 at his farm-home-studio near Northfield. His oil and pastel paintings, known for their peaceful sensitivity, reflect themes from the land. Whether in intimate views of grass, rocks and water with reflections of light and sky or in spacious vistas of the countryside, he seeks to share the hidden places of nature. Somer’s work can be found on his website: fredericksomers.com
Mendlik grew up just north of Stillwater. Her daily wanderings on the family land taught her to have a great love and respect for the qualities of the natural world. This love later provided her with the inspiration that has led her on a lifelong journey as a painter. For the last 14 years, Mendlik has taught plein air and representational oil painting classes and workshops throughout the United States and Italy.Mendlik’s work can be found on her website: Kamipolzin.com.
The event will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Willie B Blues Band
Willie B's influences are the early Chess Record recordings of Muddy Waters, Elmore James, Majic Sam, Hound Dog Taylor and Buddy Guy. The Willie B Blues Band is a show band delivering high energy level Rock/Blues, Chicago Blues, Swing, R&B and Soul.
The concert will be 7–9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Central Park Bandshell. Learn more about the band at their website: www.williebblues.com.
Fusion Dance
Fusion Dance is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a student performance. Dance students will perform at the Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, June 11. Shows are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Learn more about Fusion Dance at fusiondancemn.com.
Summer fun
Ellsworth’s annual Summer Fun Series kicks off for 2022 on Thursday, June 9. Festivities will run from 5-7 p.m. in East End Park. The weekly series will include family-fun activities, food vendors and music offered alongside the Ellsworth Farmers Markets. Local musicians like Brooke Elizabeth, th eSt. Croix Valley Opera, Patchouli, Tommy Bentz Band and Colleen Raye will perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Local food vendors will offer food for purchase on Crosscut Street such as River Road Coffee, Fiesta Mexicana, Chef Shack and Smokey Treats BBQ.
The rain site is E-Town Collaborative. For more information, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
Glass mosaics
In this weekend beginner class, students will design and create an 8- by 8-inch indoor mosaic using richly colored stained glass. Participants will cover all the steps of mosaic creation, from preparing the substrate, design, tool use, setting and grouting.
Use your own design or choose from a selection of prepared designs for your piece. Use of tools, substrate, glass and all materials are included in the class fee. No art or mosaic experience necessary.
Participants will leave with a framed work of art, the basic knowledge to move forward on new mosaic adventures and a printed handout for future reference.
This workshop will cover three days: 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 10; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
Class sizes are limited to 10 people. The participation fee is $230 per person.
Truck, tractor pull
Held annually at the Pierce County Fairgrounds in Ellsworth, "Showdown in Curdtown" is a truck and tractor pull with eight pulling classes. This event is the main fundraiser for the Ellsworth FFA alumni. Proceeds from the event aid the Ellsworth FFA chapter, supporting a scholarship program and leadership development initiatives for its members.
The event will be 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The rain date is noon on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free. For more information, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
Pride Fest
Pride Fest 2022 commences. Enjoy a parade of floats and people on foot starting at McNamara Stadium and ending at Jaycee Park. The festivities include food trucks, music, drag performers, crafts, vendors and games. All ages welcome. Participants can get their face painted, airbrush tattoos, listen to someone’s coming out story or eat some food while listening to music. Hastings Pride welcomes all.
The festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. At 8 p.m. the adult neon party will begin, followed by a Pride Crawl in downtown Hastings. The crawl will end with a party at the ballroom.
