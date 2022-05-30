Anderson walking tour
Join Anderson Center Visitor Associate Laurie Andrews for a guided walking tour of the Anderson Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Tower View.
Tours will take visitors through the Anderson Center’s main building annex, which includes gallery and studio spaces, as well as the historic Tower View barn. Visitors will make an outdoor loop through the Tower View campus for stops outside of Anderson family home, the icehouse and greenhouse, the north studios, the granary printmaking studio, the shed studios, the chicken coop studio and Universal Music Center.
Unless invited, the tour will not visit the interior of private studio spaces or spaces actively being used by rentals or visiting artists-in-residence. The tour will not go through the sculpture garden or to the top of the water tower, but visitors are welcome to explore both spaces on their own after the guided tour. The tour will not include the interior of the Anderson family home, but visitors can tour the home the first weekend of December as part of the Anderson Center’s annual Holiday Art Fair.
Registration is $10 for the general public and $8 for Anderson Center Members. Space is limited and advance registration is required.
The tour is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tour groups meet at the main entrance to the Galleries 5 minutes prior to the beginning of the tour. The Anderson Center is located near the intersection of Highways 61 and 19.
Sheldon season
The upcoming season is filled with a diverse mix of music, family shows and some of the traditional Sheldon events the community has come to love.
Details of the 45 events that will comprise the season will be revealed at the announcement party, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the Sheldon Theatre, 443 W. Third St. in Red Wing.
“After the last couple of years we all deserve some good times,” said Sheldon Executive Director Jeff Larson in a press release. “So I've set out to make this season the most fun and joyful one the Sheldon's ever had.”
The party begins with a pop and popcorn reception, followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Attendees will hear about season package options, new family pricing and how to get priority access by becoming a "Friend of the Sheldon."
Season package sales and "Friends of the Sheldon" priority access will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Single tickets for all events go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 16.
Paint a pet
Artist Julie Fakler will teach participants step-by-step instructions on how to paint a portrait of their pets. The class will cover under painting, form, shape and color. Wear clothes that can get paint on them.
The class will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 4, at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center, 1920 Old W. Main St. in Red Wing. The class is for individuals ages 7 and up. Those under 6 years will need an adult helper. The participation fee is $45 and the class is capped at 12 participants. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
Concert in the Park
The 2022 Concert in the Park series will be launched by local favorite Tony Cuchetti. The free concert will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at the Central Park Bandshell in downtown Red Wing. Bring chairs and a cooler and enjoy the “city’s living room” with friends and family in the city’s historic downtown.
Masked Singer tour
For the first time ever in North America, The Masked Singer is taking the show on the road. See surprise celebrity guests and amazing performances from favorite characters when The Masked Singer National Tour brings all the craziness the one-of-a-kind show is known for to Treasure Island.
The tour will be at Treasure Island at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Tickets start at $39. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ticasino.com.
Taste of Tuscany
Visit Vino in the Valley to enjoy the beautiful Rush River Valley and a wonderful evening that includes great wine and a delicious dinner in the pavilion. Music, wine tastings, a silent auction, vineyard tour by tractor drawn wagon and more will be included, all for a great cause.
The Ellsworth Community School District Foundation is hosting the fundraiser. The organization is “dedicated to enhancing and enriching the educational opportunities for the students of the Ellsworth Community School District through private funding.”
The event will run from 4:30–8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave, Maiden Rock. Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase at the Ellsworth Community School District Office, Ellsworth Nilssen's Foods, 715 Steer and Beer, and Vino in the Valley.
Ellsworth Farmers Market
Ellsworth’s annual summer farmers market returns starting on Thursday, June 2. Every week through September, booths will be set up at East End Park. Local farmers, growers and artisans will sell seasonal produce, farm-raised meats, fresh eggs, baked goods, handmade crafts and more. The market will be open from 4–7 p.m. For more information, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
Free Family Fun Day
June’s family day at the Goodhue County Historical Society is all about steamboats. Steamboats were a vital piece of transportation for Goodhue County. Visit the historical society and check out the new temporary exhibit in the lobby on steamboats. Build and color your own miniature boat to race and participate in a number of family friendly activities around the museum.
The Family Fun Day will run from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. For more information, visit goodhuecountyhistory.org.
WolfGang
The WolfGang performs music from the era of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Its repertory includes works from the mid 18th century. Playing on musical instruments of the type that were used during Mozart’s life and in a style that “fits” that era, The WolfGang has been performing, recording and touring for over 22 years.
The group plays on classical era flute, strings, and keyboard. Like Mozart, who often played on a Viennese fortepiano by Johann Andreas Stein, Gail Olszewski, keyboardist for The WolfGang, plays a copy of a Stein fortepiano. The three strings players use violin, viola, violoncello and bows that are either from the 18th century or are carefully modeled after 18th century instruments. Flutist Paul Jacobson plays on modern replicas of flutes made by some of the great woodwind makers of the late 1700s.
The concert will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at the Hastings Arts Center. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Blessings Academy students are admitted for free. All other student tickets are $5 with a student ID.
For more information, visit hastingsartscenter.org.
