Hiplet
The only company in the world to perform the signature trademark style, Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color. Promoting inclusivity in both their cast and audience, Hiplet features true-toned tights, modern music, and dancers of all shapes, sizes and colors.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $34 and kids play free. Additional children’s tickets are $24. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Luminarie Snowshoeing
Snowshoe by the lights of luminaries from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mississippi National Golf Links. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. The event is free and donations will be accepted. For more information, contact David Anderson at redwingbluff@gmail.com.
Ice Fishing Contest
The seventh annual contest will be from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Maiden Rock, 2696 County Road A.
Prizes for fishing contests include ice augers, a small ice fishing shack, and a small 4-wheeler. Poles for children will be provided if needed. If participants bring their own fishing poles, they need to eb barbless.
Hot dogs, chips, hot chocolate and cookies will be available at the contest.
Drive-through steak dinner
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Ellsworth is hosting a drive-through steak dinner. The meal will include a baked potato, green beans, salad, a homemade bun, dessert and, of course, steak. The meal is $15. Proceeds go to the church and its music and outreach ministry.
The drive-through will be open 4–7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Tickets are available in advance. Contact Linette Greske, 651-233-3326, legreske@gmail.com, for tickets.
Cabaret Night
Jennifer Eckes and Arne Fogel sing time-honored popular standards about courting and romance, breaking up and making up, and everything in between. The perfect date with your funny Valentine, a night out with friends, or even a solo excursion, you’ll be “Falling in Love with Love” by the end of the evening, because after all, “That’s Amore.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at The Phipps Center for the Arts’ Black Box Theatre. Tickets start at $20.
Audience members are required to wear masks. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required.
