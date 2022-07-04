Fireworks
Fireworks will be on display along the banks of the Mississippi River on Monday, July 4, starting about 10 p.m. The show can be seen from one of the city’s parks, atop a bluff, in a boat at the marina or from numerous downtown vantage points.
Mississippi Alumination says that its goal “ is to put on the best and biggest bang for your buck.”
Community painting
The Anderson Center at Tower View invites community members of all ages to join public artist Camila Leiva in the creation process of a large-scale “Plant Wisdom Mural” to be installed on the lower portion of the north wall of the building at 305 Plum St. in downtown Red Wing. Community paint sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Artreach, and from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, in the Anderson Center North Studios.
The mural’s design will be painted onto polytab fabric, a canvas-like material, in Leiva’s studio and in community paint sessions at Artreach and the Anderson Center. Then, in late August, the painted fabric will be installed at its final location on the stucco portion of the wall behind the trellis fence adjacent to the Del Dankers Pocket Garden in a manner similar to applying wallpaper.
Individuals or groups interested in participating are welcome to drop in during community painting times or contact Anderson Center Program Director Adam Wiltgen to schedule a shift to help paint the mural. Wiltgen can be contacted adam@andersoncenter.org and 651-388-2009.
Painting workshop
Learn tips for dealing with the plethora of Midwestern greens in July including techniques using color temperature and atmospheric perspective to create convincing greens and depth in your paintings.
Day 1 is a lecture and painting demonstration in the morning followed by a group paint out in the afternoon. Day 2 will pick up with more plein air painting with guidance by Abraham and will end with a group show and tell.
The workshop will be held outdoors in various locations within Memorial Park, 315 W Fourth St.
The workshop is $450 per participant. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10. For more information and to register, visit redwingarts.org.
Honky Tonk Jump
Swingin' Texas dance hall music in the tradition of Bob Wills, Milton Brown, Ernest Tubb and Spade Cooley with a sprinkling of Hank Williams and others. Accordion, fiddle, pedal steel and guitar with soulful vocals, all backed by a hard-swingin’ rhythm section. This band has fun and it’s contagious!
The concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at the Central Park Bandshell.
Ice cream social
Beat the heat with some ice cream at the History Center. Also come and check out the 2nd Minnesota Light Artillery Civil War Reenactors encampment in the park behind the History Center. Visit the various stations set up in the park to explore what life was like for the soldiers in camp.
The event will be from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. For more information, visit goodhuecountyhistory.org.
