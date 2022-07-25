Studio Tour
Red Wing Arts and the Anderson Center are partnering with area artists to present the Red Wing Area Studio Tour that will connect scores of visitors and buyers with 36 artists across 12 locations in and around the Red Wing area. The tour will be on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31.
This event aligns with both organizations’ vision of fostering connections between artists while presenting the public with a rare opportunity to explore the gateway to the Driftless Region by engaging and connecting with many of the incredibly talented creatives that help define the culture of our community.
Studios will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
More information: For a list of participating artists, studio locations and more, visit redwingareastudiotour.org.
Tour reception
The Anderson Center and Red Wing Arts will host the Red Wing Area Studio Tour Rooftop Reception from 6-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on the Anderson Center’s new rooftop deck.
Mingle with Red Wing Area Studio Tour artists and participants in a unique outdoor setting while enjoying live jazz, a cash bar and the Taqueria El Sueño food truck. Bring your dancing shoes as there’s space on the deck for both a dance floor and casual seating. Connect with the community and enjoy the summer night.
Music will be provided by Miss Myra and The Moonshiners and the Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz Combo.
Tickets are free for Anderson Center members, Red Wing Arts members and youth under 18. General admission tickets are $10.
More information: redwingareastudiotour.org
Address: 163 Tower View Drive
‘Dear World’
Youth ages 13-15 are invited to join Anderson Center writers-in-residence Jordan Young and Ucheoma Onwutuebe for “Dear World,” a memoir workshop.
The workshop will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, in the Red Wing Public Library Foot Room. Students will read samples of letters from an array of writers. By the end of the hourlong workshop, participants will practice writing letters as a means of preserving their unique point of view. Drop-ins are welcome. Registration is necessary.
More information: contact Anderson Center Program Director Adam Wiltgren at adam@andersoncenter.org
Address: 225 East Ave.
Wild edibles
Spend some time exploring the trails at Memorial Park and discovering many of the wild edible plants that grow there (and might also grow in your own backyard).
Participants will cover foraging ethics and safety, helpful equipment and plant identification. Lead by the Red Wing Park Naturalist, participants will sample some of their findings and learn ways to incorporate the “wild edibles” into recipes at home.
Trails are moderately difficult, with rocky terrain, and some steep inclines. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.
The event will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The group will meet at the lower quarry at Memorial Park. The event is $15 for a family of four and $3 for every additional person.
More information: facebook.com/redwingparknaturalist
‘Still Life with Silence’
The Anderson Center at Tower View presents “Still Life with Silence,” a collection of 18 graphic works by artist-in-residence Agustín Castilla-Ávila. The collection is intended to contemplate and focus on the graphic value of silence in music. Castilla-Ávila is participating in meet and greet events from 12-2 p.m., July 27 – July 29, in the Tower View Barn.
Castilla-Ávila is also offering a brief artist talk in the Anderson Center barn about the exhibition. The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29. A Nomads-Oasis concert will follow at 7 p.m.
The exhibition and the Nomads-Oasis concert serve as residency capstone events for interdisciplinary artist Agustín Castilla-Ávila, a July artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center.
More information: andersoncenter.org and 651-388-2009
Address: 163 Tower View Drive
Clay workshop
In this class, instructor Layl McDill will teach you several detailed millefiori techniques to make designs of butterflies and flowers in the clay. Polymer clay is an oven baked clay that makes fantastic, strong beads and buttons. When class is done you will take your creations home to bake in your own oven to harden.
The class is capped at 20 people. The participation fee is $35 and the materials fee is $10.
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Concert in the Park
Patchouli and Terra Guitarra are the next installment of the Concert in the Park series. Zone Music Reporter calls Guitarra “one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world.” Patchouli is a folk festival headliner and Public Radio favorite with pure, sparkling lead vocals and beautiful harmonies. Their sound, depth and virtuosity is described as “Simon and Garfunkel meets the Gipsy Kings.”
The concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Central Park Bandshell in Red Wing.
Address: West 4th Street and West Avenue
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
The show will be performed by the Phoenix Theatre. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 28, 29 and 30; and 3 p.m. on July 31. Tickets are $20.
More information: sheldontheatre.org
Address: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
