Zuppa in Pepin
Zuppa is a delicious winter tradition throughout Italy. With the arrival of chilly days to our region, the 'soup is on' at Villa Bellezza. In this interactive cooking class, Chef Antonio will be your guide as you learn to make traditional Italian favorites such as real chunky minestrone, a rich cream of wild mushroom, roasted garlic and prosciutto soup, and heart-warming Venetian spinach and polenta soup, plus the perfect soup accompaniments: rustic bread and almond torte.
The class and a pre-session social hour is $75 per person. The social hour starts at 5 p.m. and the class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Villa Bellezza Winery & Vineyards. For more information, visit villabellezza.com.
American Legion blood drive
RIVER FALLS -- American Legion Post 121, 701 N. Main St., is hosting a blood drive for the Red Cross from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. For an appointment, call Judy at 715-760-1144 or register through the Red Cross at redcrossblood.org, enter code riverfallswi.
Carpenter Nature Center
HUDSON -- Join the Carpenter Nature Center at the Wisconsin Campus, 300 East Cove Road, Hudson, from 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 11 for owl banding to learn about saw-whet owls and observe banding. This event is free and weather dependent.
From 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 13, join the nature center for a bird hike. The program fee is $5 or free for Friends of CNC, SCVBC members and high school students.
Discover Together Tuesday
Join Elise Gregory to learn about Ellsworth E3, which was formed out of community discussions, surveys and presentations during the Design Ellsworth initiative in 2018. Discover what Ellsworth E3 is doing for the community, let E3 know what changes you'd like to see in Ellsworth and learn about how you can get involved.
A meal will be provided following the program courtesy of Ellsworth Senior Center and Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Ellsworth Senior Center.
Survival Without A Smartphone 101
HUDSON -- “If you’ve ever gotten lost in the woods before the dawn of the smartphone, you know the most important thing that got you out of the situation: your wits and will to survive. Today, most people don’t know which direction they're facing unless Siri tells them so. Because of this, many people don't know how to tap into survival mode when a situation takes a turn for the worse.” Learn about surviving in the wilderness without your smartphone in a friendly, relaxed environment at Willow River Nature Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m.
