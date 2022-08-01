Textured mugs
In this workshop grow your pottery skills by creating hand-built, textured mugs. Instructor Lisa Truax will guide you through creating various styles of mugs using slab and coil techniques. Participants will have the chance to decorate their pieces using colored underglazes. Firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The workshop, designed for beginners and up, runs from 9-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.
The workshop’s participation fee is $75.
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Concert in the Park
Alma Andina is the next artist to participate in the Concert in the Park summer series.
Alma Andina combines traditional instruments from South America with Latin rhythms such as cumbia, salsa, folk, guajira, Latin rock, reggae and other danceable styles. They have been playing music in the Twin Cities for more than seven years, always evolving in their instrumentation, lineup and sound in general.
With diverse members from Chile, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S., Alma Andina brings a mix of musical flavors and invites the community to feel unified and represented by the beautiful and always evolving diversity.
The concert will be from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Central Park Bandshell.
Address: West Fourth Street and West Avenue
More information: redwingarts.org or 651-388-7569
Stained glass
This workshop will cover the basic steps needed to create a stained-glass suncatcher: design, color, and different types of construction. Instructor Lisa Truax will guide you through the process of cutting the glass and combining the pieces into a simple, colorful piece with a soldering iron.
The workshop, designed for beginners and up, runs from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
The participation fee is $125.
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Shape of water
Strengthen your paintings by learning to simplify the shapes of color in the landscape.
Would you like to improve your ability to paint water? This workshop will be all about the key elements to create the illusion of water and the simple key tools to help you do so. These two days will be spent painting along the river, studying the fundamentals of creating the illusion of water, and its surrounding shapes through color relativity. Learn how artist Kami Mendlik sees, approaches and simplifies the important shapes of color to create the illusion of light and water.
The class will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6. The class is $450 per person.
The workshop will be held outdoors in various locations in and around Red Wing. Registered students will receive the materials list and painting locations.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Raku Vases
In this one-day workshop, participants will use raku glazes to decorate and raku fire several bisqued clay vases. All supplies and tools are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available to take home immediately following the class.
The workshop, designed for beginners and up, runs from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Ceramic sculptor Lisa Truax will lead the class.
The workshop’s participation fee is $115. The materials fee is $35.
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Parlay Lounge
Events at the Parlay Lounge at the Treasure Island Resort and Casino are free.
Wednesday, Aug. 3: Elvis with Anthony Shore; Elvis impersonator, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5: Triple Rock; 70s, 80s and 90s rock; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6: Los Rebeldes; Tex-Mex, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Address: 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch
More information about the lounge and upcoming events: visit ticasino.com.
