Birdhouse Factory
Birdhouse Factory is a simple story of daily life in a “widgets” factory circa 1935 as workers are brought together by the most unlikely of events, a bird accidentally injured by the main steam boiler. The accident and caring for the bird, brings the workers closer together and inspires them to break away from the monotony of the assembly-line.
Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premiere American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling and innovative mechanical staging.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $37 for adults. Student tickets are $25.
For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Voctave
A cappella group Voctave has had over 150 million online views of their videos, and their latest album, “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2,” debuted at No. 3 on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.
Hailing from central Florida, the 11 members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on numerous recordings. The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps and Jody McBrayer.
The concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $30.
Chamber awards dinner
The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce will host “Under the Big Top" Annual Awards Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at the Kilkarney Hills Golf Course.
The Chamber says, “We'll recognize our ‘Best of 2022 Award’ winners during the evening's program and honor our small business, large business and community leader of the year for their service, accomplishments, and efforts.
“Step right up to the silent auction – we have something for everyone. The fancy dessert auction is back again, too, with rare, unique and daring cakes for you to win and enjoy after dinner. Get ready to place your bids or partner up with other colleagues or companies to increase your bidding power.”
The event is $40 per plate. Participants will have a choice of entree: basil lemon chicken, sliced beef or chef’s choice vegetarian. Dinners include a side salad with dressing, garlic and herb mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll.
For more information and to register, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
Parlay Lounge
The lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino has free concerts every week. Upcoming concerts include:
Thursday, Feb. 24: The Phil Thompson Duo (piano and sax) will play from 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25: High and Mighty, a dance band that plays a variety of genres, will play from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26: Rhino, a band that plays modern, alternative, 80s, and classic rock will perform from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Chocolate Crawl
Visit participating businesses from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, and sample free chocolate. Enjoy your time exploring River Falls businesses, satisfying your sweet tooth, and shopping local.
Participating businesses will have various types of chocolate treats to share with people that visit their establishments. It is free for the public to participate. The only requirement is you must love chocolate. The list of participating businesses will be released in the next few days.
For more information, visit rfchamber.com.
