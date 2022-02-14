Big Turn’s ‘Two Nights at the Sheldon’
Due to the pandemic, Big Turn will not host its festival this year. However, Red Wing residents can still enjoy live music on Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Sheldon Theatre.
Big Turn’s Friday show will feature Brother Burn Mountain, Annie Mack and Heiruspecs. Saturday will feature Bad Bad Hats, Low and Cloud Cult.
Tickets are $100 for both days, $50 for Friday and $80 for Saturday. More information and tickets can be found at bigturnmusicfest.com.
History break
February’s event will be the second of a six-part history break series titled “Red Wing and its place in Minnesota history: Untold stories.” Red Wing native and award-winning author Frederick L. Johnson, in consideration of four decades of historical research on Minnesota, takes an in-depth look at significant local stories his general histories could not cover. Each topic addressed considers an event, person or trend significant in Red Wing and Goodhue County’s past, and in Minnesota history as well.
The historical society says this month’s event is about 1851 when “leaders of the Red Wing Mdewakanton, the Wahpekute and their fellow head men face a confounding dilemma during rancorous land concession talks with U.S. representatives.
Conducted at Mendota, treaty negotiations stalled while Eastern Dakota chiefs pondered a dilemma. They could sell millions of acres of their Minnesota homeland and enrage militant followers pledged to shoot the first chief to sign such a treaty, or refuse to meet the demands of coercive American negotiators and further delay desperately needed annuity payments owed them.”
The history break will be at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the History Center and via Zoom. For more information and to access the Zoom link, visit goodhuecountyhistory.org.
Valentine's Day at the St. James
Scarlet Kitchen & Bar will be serving a special prix fixe dinner on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Valentine’s weekend. Meals will include four courses. Guests can select one item from each course:
Starters: fried rice arancini, a mini charcuterie board or tuna with pickled cucumber and radish
Soup or salad: orange cherry and cranberry salad, posole verde or asparagus salad
Entrees: trio or beef, tiger prawn gumbo risotto or curry malai kofta
Desserts: June and Johnny, a deconstructed banana creme pie; Maria and Tony, black out cake; or Juliet and Romeo, strawberries and creme mille feuille
Special prix fixe dinners are $72 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 651-385-5544.
Learn to snowshoe with St. Croix County
RIVER FALLS – Get active this winter and try snowshoeing. After the first few steps along the guided trail, you will be on your way to this fun outdoor activity.
Bring your own snowshoes or rent one of the limited pairs for $5. Multiple events across St. Croix County will allow you to explore new areas.
Snowshoe Kinnickinnic County Forest, 1335 Evergreen Dr., River Falls, Wis., Friday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-3 p.m.
The cost is $10 per person and children under 16 are free with a paying adult. Contact and registration with Aleisha Miller, resource educator at (715) 531-1915 or aleisha.miller@sccwi.gov.
‘The Memories’ at the River Falls Legion
RIVER FALLS – The River Falls American Legion invites the public to an evening of music and laughter on Saturday, Feb. 19, featuring “The Memories” – a nationally known duo based out of western Wisconsin. Tickets, $25, are available at the Legion, 701 N. Main St. and Freeman Drug, 104 S. Main St., River Falls. Doors open at 6, show at 7.
The Memories’ musical roots trace back to their high school days in 1972 Boyceville, where they were asked to perform at a friend’s wedding. 50 years later they continue to entertain audiences with their songs and wit.
They’ve appeared as opening acts for national entertainers including Merle Haggard, Alabama, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Nelson, Ray Price and Barbara Mandrell. While today they only appear at a select number of events annually, the music and laughter they offer audiences hasn’t diminished.
Tickets are on sale for $25 at the Legion Post and Freeman Drug. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
