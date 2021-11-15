History Break: Civil War drums and drummers
Goodhue County Historical Society’s November History Break will focus on drummers in the Civil War. Participants will learn how large armies were organized and the critical role the drummer played regarding communication during battle and in camp. Those who attend will see a drum that was used at Fort Snelling for training new soldiers.
The presentation will be at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the History Center.
Business expo
The Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual business expo is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, on the fifth floor of the St. James. The event will include exhibitor booths, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit redwingchamber.com.
Annual Pepin Nouveau Release Party
On the third Thursday of November each year, Villa Bellezza releases its first wine of the harvest. From vine to table within mere weeks--grapes are picked, pressed, made into wine and bottled just in time for the holiday table.
The traditional celebration of Pepin Nouveau's release will begin with the ceremonial uncorking, fountain-side on Piazza Bellezza at 5 p.m. Following the uncorking, visitors are invited to stay for a celebratory dinner, which includes a complimentary glass of Nouveau with the meal. The celebration will coincide with the opening of Villa Bellezza’s Outdoor Winter Cafe.
The celebration will be Nov. 18-21. Festivities are scheduled for 12-6 p.m. on Friday, 12-8 p.m. on Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit villabellezza.com.
Gratitude and mindfulness hike
Get in the Thanksgiving spirit by joining Elaine O’Keefe and Laurie Jonas, along with a park naturalist, for a hike that will focus on mindfulness and gratitude. This moderate hike will last about an hour and a half and will be interspersed with short guided, gratitude and mindfulness sessions. The hike’s goal is to help participants feel more connected to nature and help to guide them toward a habit of mindfulness and gratitude. At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, meet at the Lower Quarry in Memorial Park. If the road to Memorial is closed due to weather, meet at Barn Bluff-He Mni Can trailhead, at the end of East Fifth Street. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.
Shake & Holla Tour
Shake & Holla is a new tour that showcases foot-stomping Mississippi “hill country” blues and the funky, syncopated sounds of New Orleans brass. Touring together for the first time ever, the Grammy-nominated and Blues Music Award-winning North Mississippi Allstars will be joined by the legendary Rebirth Brass Band in a musical celebration of two great southern musical traditions. Steeped deeply in their own traditions, both artists also are part of the vanguard of blues and soul music.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
