Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of the watch area to the Mississippi River. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&