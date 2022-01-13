Frosty 40 guided hike
HUDSON – Enjoy the Carpenter Nature Center trails with a group while working toward your mileage goal for the Frosty 40 event. Programs are exercise focused, so come prepared to elevate your heart rate at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 300 East Cove Road.
Snow conditions will determine if these will be regular trail hikes or snowshoe hikes. Program fee: $5 or free for Frosty 40 participants. Space is limited, and registration is required. RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
The Finest Hour
Two beloved music groups are joining forces to bring listeners the music of the 1940s. Davina & the Vagabonds and the Hot Club of Cowtown will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Sheldon Theatre. The Sheldon says of the event, “Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the iconic music that ended WWII, the legendary tunes of Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Louis Prima, The Andrews Sisters, Ella Fitzgerald and more are brought to life by two remarkable bands, each with their own dynamic sound and style.”
Tickets start at $33. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
The art of Wiley Harang
Wiley Harang is a southeast Minnesota-based artist. He says of his work, “I’m fascinated by moments in music, stories and personal experiences that come to life through hyperrealist drawings, photography and design.”
Drawings and photographs by Harang will be on display at the Sheldon Theatre from Saturday, Jan. 8 through March. From 6–7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, an artist reception will be held for the art show at the theater. Following the reception, “The Finest Hour” will be on the main stage.
Show Me Your Hits
The Minneapolis-based band is composed of five millennials who play hits from the past 40 years. Their performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. and run past midnight on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. There is no cover charge to visit the lounge. For more information, visit ticasino.com.
Experience the magic
Magician Michael Grandinetti is coming to Red Wing to share his art with the community. The Sheldon Theatre says of Grandinetti’s show, “Michael’s latest live show ‘Experience The Magic’ features breathtaking wonders from his extraordinary career, right before your very eyes. Throughout the show, legendary magic plots are reimagined for today’s audiences, making them more visual, surprising and even more astounding than ever before. Several new illusions even involve the entire audience at the same time, allowing everyone together to become part of the magic!”
The show will be 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $33. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Tween/Teen Night
HUDSON – On Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m. the YMCA partners with the Library for tween/teen night in the YMCA Teen Center.
Hudson Hot Air Affair countdown event: Breakfast Crafts for Kids
HUDSON – Breakfast Crafts for Kidswill be hosted Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9-11 a.m. at Dick’s Bar and Grill. Come have breakfast and see a hot air balloon basket—plus a free art event for the kids.
Several countdown events are planned in January to lead up to this camping-themed winter festival. Find details about these countdown events and all of the Hot Air Affair events and sponsors at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit the Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.
Learn to snowshoe with St. Croix County
DEER PARK – Get active this winter and try snowshoeing. After the first few steps along the guided trail, you will be on your way to this fun outdoor activity. Bring your own snowshoes or rent one of the limited pairs for $5. Multiple events across St. Croix County will allow you to explore new areas. The first event is Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stanton County Forest, 2375 185th St., Deer Park, Wis.
The cost is $10 per person and children under 16 are free with paying adult. Contact and registration with Aleisha Miller, resource educator at (715) 531-1915 or aleisha.miller@sccwi.gov.
Nature observation hike
MARINE ON ST. CROIX – Set your intentions for a new year on this 2.5 mile hike over packed snow on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10-11:30 a.m. at William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix, Minn.
Take in the winter landscape as we stroll the shores of Lake Alice and the St. Croix River. We will certainly get some exercise, but we'll also be pausing to do a few nature observation activities along the way. This program has limited space so reserve your spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or by calling Sean at 651-539-4986. Programs are free with a $7 daily or $35 annual Minnesota State Parks vehicle permit.
Snowshoe discovery walk for beginners
MARINE ON ST. CROIX – Ever wonder what snowshoeing is all about? This is your chance to find out. Enjoy a winter nature experience with just you or the whole family at William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix, Minn.
The park naturalist will give a brief how-to-snowshoe lesson and lead a walk through a winter landscape. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow our traditional wooden ones for free. No experience necessary. Snowshoes will fit over your winter boots. If there isn't enough snow, we'll still go for a nature hike. This program has limited space so reserve your spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or by calling Sean at 651-539-4986.
Programs are free with a $7 daily or $35 annual Minnesota State Parks vehicle permit.
This event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, 1:30-3 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 16, 10:30 a.m.-12 noon.
