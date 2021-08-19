North Hudson Pepper Festival
The North Hudson Pepper Fest is a three-day celebration of theWisconsin’s community’s Italian heritage. The event includes homemade Italian food, a beer garden, contests, rides, a parade, royalty and everything else that a community celebration requires.
A 2021 Pepper Fest button is required for entry for those ages 12 and older. Buttons are $5 at the gate or $4 if purchased prior to the Festival.
The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce says of the event, “Pepper Fest is all about giving back to the community while also creating a memorable and fun three-day event. Proceeds from the volunteer-run, non-profit festival are donated to local youth, school, community and service organizations each year. On average, over $20,000 is given back to the community each year.”
The festival runs from Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 22. Events will be located behind North Hudson Village Fall. For more information, visit pepperfest.org.
Art in the park
This summer Ellsworth has provided opportunities for the community to create art in a communal setting. The next installment of “Art in the Park” will be on Saturday, Aug. 21. As with previous artmaking events, adults are invited to participate in a quiet, adults only session from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. People of all ages are welcome to participate from 11 a.m. to noon. Saturday’s program will feature water colors. For more information, visit ellsworthlibrary.org.
In Tandem performs
Duo In Tandem will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Welch access point for the Cannon Valley Trail. The show is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.