HUDSON – Join the Hudson Area Public Library at Hudson Prairie Elementary for it’s annual Community Christmas event, Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. Santa will be handing out gift bags including books and waving “hello” at Hudson Prairie Elementary. Drive through with the kids, and they can wave through the window. Santa's helpers will help guide traffic and put gift bags in your vehicle. Please enter through the middle school's south parking lot entrance.
10th annual tribute to John Lennon and the Beatles
RIVER FALLS – Beatles fans of all ages are invited to enjoy the 10th annual Tribute to John Lennon and the Beatles at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the River Falls Public Library’s lower level community room.
River Falls poet and musician Thomas R. Smith organizes this annual music performance and poetry reading to honor former Beatle John Lennon, whose death on Dec. 8, 1980, was a sad day for all those who loved his music.
The band consists of Smith and Doug Wilson guitars and vocals, Ken Thatcher on percussion, Chris TerMaat on piano, and vocals by a three-piece back-up chorus featuring Lucinda Plaisance, Krista Spieler and Kathy Ward.
This is not a strict duplication of the Beatles sound but a folky, acoustic-based performance and singing along is not only welcomed but encouraged.
Special guests will include River Falls poet Thomas Hendrickson and Twin Cities poet Klecko.
Admission is free. COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, and masks are required.
Carpenter Nature Center Bird Hike
HUDSON – From 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 11, join the nature center for a bird hike. The program fee is $5 or free for ‘Friends of CNC,’ SCVBC members and high school students.
‘North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins’
Christmas is Kat Perkins’ favorite time of year. North Country Christmas is a blend of traditional Christmas songs with Kat’s modern spin. “The Voice” finalist, Kat Perkins, incorporates her audience in fun crowd participation, holiday songs and even features an up-and-coming young star at each venue.
Where: Sheldon Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $32
More info: sheldontheatre.org
Red Wing Arts holiday pop-up
Holiday gifts don’t have to be purchased online or in a big box store. In fact, the perfect item for that special someone may be the creation of a local artist.
Red Wing Arts is hosting a pop-up store with creations by 20 regional artists in the weeks leading-up to Christmas. The store will be in the Depot Gallery through Friday, Dec. 24. On Dec. 11-12, shoppers can enjoy tasty treats while browsing through the creations.
The artists participating in the pop-up include:
Chap Achen
Sushila Anderson
Marion Angelica
Kate Bauman
Bud Bullivant
Tori Coulson
John Ehresmann
Fieldstone Apiaries
Reid Hendershot
Lori Hungerholt
Barb Lager
Dan Lager
Tom Larkin
Jean Manrique
Sue Pariseau
Barb Pendergrass
Juliane Shibata
Lauren Strom
Shelly Thrall
Dan Wiemer
More information about the above individuals and their work can be found at redwingarts.org.
