Little Shop of Horrors
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
The show will be performed by the Phoenix Theatre. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30; and 3 p.m. on July 31. Tickets are $20.
More information: sheldontheatre.org
Address: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West 3rd St.
Art and science connections
Join Anderson Center artist-in-residence Michael Masaru Flora for an interactive public workshop and discussion entitled “Perception: Connections between Art and Science.” The presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. The group will meet at the North Studios Courtyard at the Anderson Center. Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged but not required. Water and light beverages will be provided.
This workshop will explore the nature of perception through experiment and demonstration as it relates to art and the sciences. In addition, we will discuss the intertwined histories of art, philosophy, and psychology that have shaped our understanding of perception as something that is both malleable and in flux.
More information: andersoncenter.org and 651-388-2009
Address: 163 Tower View Drive
Archiving history
July Anderson Center artist-in-residence Davu Seru is presenting his talk, “Archiving History, Remembering Presence,” at the Goodhue County Historical Society at noon on Wednesday, July 20.
This presentation is part of the Historical Society’s lunchtime “History Break” series. Seru is presenting the same talk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Universal Music Center. Both events are free.
Davu will share insight and perspectives from three of his recent archival projects: his music composition entitled “Dead King Mother,” his book with photographer Charles Chamblis and a new book with multi-disciplinary artist Seitu Jones.
Davu composed Dead King Mother in 2018 in partnership with Zeitgeist. It was a reflection on the story of “the night of April 4, 1968, [as] news was spreading quickly of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death, setting off riots in cities across the nation. Davu’s uncle, Clarence Underwood, upon hearing the news, told his wife, ‘My King is dead.’ He vowed to kill the first white man he found.”
Davu has also been instrumental in archiving the history of the Black community in North Minneapolis as co-author with photographer Charles Chamblis of Sights, Sounds, Soul: The Twin Cities Through the Lens of Charles Chamblis (Minnesota Historical Society Press, 2017).
More information: andersoncenter.org and 651-388-2009
Address: 163 Tower View Drive
Good Morning Bedlam
Their shows are known for their contagious energy, with members careening about the stage. With tight soaring three-part harmonies, and thumping kick-drum, Good Morning Bedlam captivates its audience night after night. Every song is a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at the Central Park Bandshell.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Address: Intersection of West 4th Street and West Avenue
Leaf printing
Explore using leaves to print. In this class, teaching artist Linda Snouffer will walk participants through basic leaf printing using paint brush and brayer methods using a two-color brayer printing technique. You’ll practice the techniques and leave with eight to 12 cards at the end of class. The workshop is for beginners and above. The participation fee is $60 and the materials fee is $15. The class runs from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Textures on clay
Artist Tami Resler will show how to carve, add clay and sculpt on tiles. Participants will learn how to make their own work expressive and unique. Decorating with colorful underglazes, firing and clear glaze are included with this workshop. Finished pieces will be available for pick up within four weeks following the class.
The class will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 23. Individuals 15 and older can participate. The class is $70 and the materials fee is $15.
More information: redwingarts.org and 651-388-7569
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Batik painting
The word “batik” (pronounced “ba-teek”) is an Indonesian word meaning “wax writing.” This process involves brushing or applying melted beeswax to fabric, then applying dyes; the waxed areas resist the dyes, thus creating the designs. Tami Resler will guide participants through several methods of applying the wax and dyes to create a unique and beautiful finished piece.
The class will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. All supplies are provided for this class and all artistic levels are welcome. Individuals must be 15 or older to participate. The participation fee is $70.
Address: Red Wing Arts Clay & Creative Center, 1920 Old West Main St.
Phenology Club
Phenology is the study of seasons and all of the interesting changes that go along with them. In this club, we will go on nature walks and spend time outside documenting our observations. We will learn techniques for collecting scientific data, and at the end of the program, we will compare and contrast our findings that we have been collecting throughout the summer. Each participant will receive their own nature journal, and participants are encouraged to make entries outside of the club meeting dates.
For the family
The club will be from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at the lower quarry at Memorial Park. Participation is $30 for a family of four and $3 for every additional child.
Adults only
Participants will meet at the Hay Creek Recreation Area to go for a nature walk. The July meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. Price is $36 per person.
More information: ekaugustin@rwps.org or mdubois-clinton@rwps.org
