Holiday tea
HUDSON – Don your favorite hat and wear your tea party best and join us for a delightful holiday tea. The tea will be held at the Octagon House Museum on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. A delicious sweet and savory presentation along with a selection of teas will be available. Then enjoy a shopping experience in our Carriage House Shop.
An optional tour of the Octagon House Museum can be added to the tea for an additional fee of $10. The museum tour will begin at 1 pm.
Reservations required. Tickets available on Eventbrite through stcroixcountyhistory.org/ at a price of $35 for the tea or $45 for the museum tour and tea.
Miracle on 34th Street
HUDSON – Catch the last performances of the heartwarming story of a gentle old man named Kris Kringle, who believes he is Santa Claus, and who uses kindness and generosity to convince cynical little Susan, then everyone else, that he is, in fact, St. Nick at the Phipps Center for the Arts.
Shows are Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
… And a Groundhog in a Pear Tree
HUDSON – There’s trouble in Calendar Castle: The “Twelve Days of Christmas” are getting too big for their britches. They’ve all got agents, they’re making demands, and worse, they’re refusing to sing their signature song. Can Groundhog Day, the April Fool, and Feb. 29 come to the rescue? It’s your last chance to see this adorable production. Shows are Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$20 at the Phipps Center for the Arts.
Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt
HUDSON – Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Park invites you to meet at the Willow River Nature Center for a holly-jolly scavenger hunt along the Hidden Ponds Nature Trail. Search for items, solve riddles and jingle all the way as we celebrate one of the most wonderful holidays of the year on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 1–3 p.m.
Read with Fergus
HUDSON – Families can sign up for 15-minute slots on Dec. 18 between 10:30-11:45 a.m. to read with Fergus, the dog, which is great for reluctant readers, kids who need practice reading aloud or kids who just love to read. Call 715-386-3101 to register. This program has been moved from the library to the Hudson Prairie media center.
Tours of Octagon House
HUDSON – Enjoy a unique tour of the Octagon House Museum at dusk on Dec. 18, 4-5 p.m., with the historic lamps and Christmas lights all aglow. Learn about Old World traditions of Christmas — how settlers brought them to the new world and made them their own.
Space is limited so make your reservation now on Eventbrite through stcroixcountyhistory.org/. Tickets are $15.
Book Sale
RIVER FALLS – The River Falls Public Library’s book sale wraps up this weekend. Pop over for 25-cent books through Saturday, Dec. 18.
Upcoming musical events
Country music group Hitchville will be at the Parlay Lounge at Treasure Island. The free concert is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 17. For more information, visit ticasino.com.
The New Standards & Special Guests Holiday Show 2021: Every year Minnesota trio The New Standards hosts a holiday show. This year the concert will be at the Sheldon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. For more information and for tickets, visit sheldontheatre.org.
Funktion Junction will be at the Parlay Lounge. The band describes itself as "recreating the sounds of the 70's; everything from the Motown sound of the Temptations and Marvin Gaye to the 70’s disco of Donna Summer." The concert will be from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.