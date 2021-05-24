How does your garden grow? We invite you to share photos of family and friends planting, clearing, pruning as Midwesterners celebrate the end of frost risk.
Maybe your idea of gardening is simply hanging a flower basket. Great! Snap your photo and send it to us.
Email photos to rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com or post them to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/republican.
From last week's request:
What’s the first thing you will do when “normal” life returns?
Here are some of the ideas readers and Star-Observer staff have on their lists.
Be a people person again.
Spend time with family -- well, other than those in my immediate household.
Travel, out of town, out of state and around the world.
Hug someone.
Host a party.
Play indoor sports without a mask.
Ditch my masks.
Smile with more than my eyes.
Take a group photo.
Attend my family reunion.
Eat popcorn at the movie theater.
Shop all day.
Fill a cart with clothes and try them on before buying.
Say goodbye to my Zoom shirt.
Pass people on the sidewalk without moving over. Maybe stop and say, “Hello!”
Kiss the new babies … now toddlers … in the family.
Keep staying healthy.
