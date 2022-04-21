Frontenac State Park in Goodhue County will be free to visit on Saturday, April 23.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hosts free park days every season. These days offer free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and state recreation areas.
Other state parks within an hour drive from Red Wing include:
- Nerstrand Big Woods, Nerstrand
- Afton, Hastings
- Fort Snelling, St. Paul
- St. Croix Islands State Recreation Area, Stillwater
The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenities or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.
The goal is to encourage families to spend time together with a walk outdoors. Research shows that walking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina.
For those interested in staying overnight on a free park day, vehicle permits are not required. The permit exemption is good until camping or lodging check-out time.
