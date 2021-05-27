Memorial Day weekend is synonymous with travel for many people. This year Red Wing residents don't have to go far to find fun and unique experiences.
Snakes and more at Willow River
The Friends of the Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks will have two informational classes on Saturday, May 29.
Visitors can stop from 10 a.m. to noon to view animal skulls, pelts and more at the nature center.
Then from 2-3 p.m. in the picnic area, visitors can learn about Wisconsin’s snakes and turtles, and feature the live versions of them. Participants will hear why both are important for the environment and their ecosystems.
Both programs are limited to 50 people. Masks or facial coverings are recommended when in close proximity to others.
Digital Music and Camping Festival
Apple River Hideaway in Somerset will host the Digital Music and Camping Festival Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30.
The 18-plus event will feature more than 50 performances on three stages, food trucks, vendors, tubing and more.
Yoga in the Vineyard
Belle Vinez Vineyard & Winery in River Falls is hosting yoga in the vineyard 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. For $15, you’ll be able to participate in the class and will receive $5 off your first wine purchase.
Farmers market at Rush River Brewing
Every Thursday starting through Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m., Rush River Brewery in River Falls is hosting a farmers market, showcasing various local farmers, bakes and artisans. Food trucks and musicians will be brought in as well. Bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the experience picnic style.
