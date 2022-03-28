Spring break adventure
This one-day program will get kids in third through sixth grades outside, exploring and active during their spring break. Participants will build shelters, have a picnic lunch and go on a hike. Students should bring a lunch, water bottle and warm drink (tea, cider, coca). Dress for the weather.
Currently there are two adventures scheduled, they will be the same so parents are asked to register their child for only one day. Currently, the events are scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 31. More classes may be added, keep an eye on the Red Wing Community Education website. The event is $14 per child. Meet at Red Wing High School.
University Theater to present “Cabaret”
RIVER FALLS – University Theater at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will present “Cabaret” by Kander and Ebb March 31- April 2 and April 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Blanche Davis Theater in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building.
“Cabaret” is a fierce and sensual musical set in the seedy underground nightclub culture of 1929-30 Berlin. A struggling American writer meets a colorful cast of characters including a vivacious and morally questionable cabaret singer, a respectable spinster landlady, a successful Jewish grocer, and the hedonistic dancers of the Kit Kat Klub. The charismatic gender-bending Master of Ceremonies oversees the proceedings as the characters search for ways to navigate the alarming influence of the Nazis as they ascend to power.
The play is directed by UWRF theater instructor Kathy Welch.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and over, and $5 for UWRF students and others under 18. Ticket sales are available online or at the Box Office in Kleinpell Fine Arts weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office on performance nights from 6:30-7:20 p.m.
SEASONS First Friday
HUDSON – SEASONS Gallery invites you to its April First Friday, Gifts of Nature, on April 1, 5-8 p.m.
This show will feature painter Carla Brown and ceramic artist Colleen Riley.
In the month of April, Brown and Riley have collaborated to remind of the delightful gifts nature bestows and the incredible inspiration it provides for both of these talented artists.
Brown’s delightful paintings are a bright layering of shapes and colors that provide a thoughtful reflection of the small, often overlooked gifts nature provides. Riley’s whimsical, functional pottery reveals the layers, patterns and textures of her rural landscape.
Stop by on the first for live music, refreshments and the opportunity to celebrate these gifted artists and the gifts of nature that inspire.
SGA Drag Show
RIVER FALLS – Join the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Gender and Sexuality Alliance for a night of entertainment as they host their spring drag show on Saturday, April 2. Starring your peers and guest performers to raise money for the River Falls Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), so come bearing tips if possible. All money tipped to the performers goes to the non-profit organization to provide advocacy and raise awareness in the community. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show officially starts at 7 p.m.
Animal matching egg hunt
HUDSON – Stop by the Willow River Nature Center anytime between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 2, for a fun and educational egg hunt. See how well you know Wisconsin wildlife.
Search for up to 50 hidden eggs containing pictures of baby animals along the Hidden Ponds Nature Trail. Snap a picture of the babies you find, then return to home base and match them up correctly with their mothers.
Participants will receive a small participation prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.