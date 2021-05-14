You don't have to travel far to find a fun and relaxing day. The small towns of Welch and Miesville in southeastern Minnesota have fewer than 1,000 residents when combined but they are packed with options for a fun day out.

Here's an itinerary for a spring or summer day in these communities:

11 a.m.: Eat brunch at The Bleu Dog Cafe in Welch

Find delicious breakfast and lunch food at this quaint restaurant. Chef Britton Good and Manager Jenny Reiman-Good work to provide locally sourced food, beer, wine and sodas. The restaurant creates meals from scratch.

Make sure you check the hours of The Bleu Dog Cafe before arriving. Reservations are also highly recommended.

Hours:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and bakery items Wednesday and Thursday starting Wednesday, May 26

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch on Friday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch on Saturday and Sunday

Pizza night once a month starting Friday, June 4

If you go to The Bleu Dog Cafe Menu: Brunch items include breakfast tacos, omelets, salads, burgers, french toast and more.

12:30 p.m.: Walk & bike the Cannon Valley Trail

According to its website, "The Cannon Valley Trail is built on a former Chicago Great Western Railroad line connecting the cities of Cannon Falls, Welch and Red Wing in beautiful southeastern Minnesota. This paved bicycle and hiking trail is 19.7 miles of diverse and spectacular scenery.”

Wheel passes — for bicycles, roller blades and skates, skateboards, etc. — are required for the trail. Passes are required for those 18 and older. Passes are $5 for a day or $25 for the season. For more information about wheel passes visit the Cannon Valley Trail's website.

Voices of the Valley events Programs take place on Saturdays during the months of May through September from 11 a.m. to

2:30 p.m.: Cool off tubing in the river with Welch Mill

Tubing is the quintessential summer event for many people and Welch Mill does not disappoint. Welch Mill offers a variety of options: long or short tubing trips along with canoes and kayaks that are available to rent.

On the day of a planned tubing adventure call Welch Mill to find cut-off times for shuttles. Times vary depending on water levels. You can also call to learn about average trip durations, which fluctuate due to water levels.

Welch Mill phone number: 651-388-9857. More information can be found on Welch Mill's website.

6 p.m.: Get dinner at King’s Place Bar and Grill in Miesville

Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., King's is known for its burgers. King’s Bar and Grill was rated as one of the top 10 Twin Cities Burger by Food Gnawledge, and “Best Burgers in MN” by TripAdvisor.

There's a burger for everyone at King's. The restaurant has over 100 options. A few combinations options are:

Bat Boy: Pepper Jack cheese, grape jelly and BBQ sauce

Bat Girl: grape jelly and peanut butter

Batter Box: peanut butter, maple syrup, and bacon

Curve Ball: fried egg, American cheese, ham, and a seasoned waffle fry

Easy Out: French fries, nacho cheese and bacon

RBI Nacho: cheese, green pepper, jalapeños, French’s crispy fried onions and bacon

All burgers can be substituted for a grilled chicken breast or a black bean burger.

For more information about King’s Place Bar and Grill, visit its website.

8 p.m.: Watch a Miesville Mudhens baseball game

Watch an amateur baseball game in one of the best hometown parks in Minnesota. A night out at the ball game is fun for the whole family. Tickets are $3 and all seats are general admission. People under 18 get in for free.