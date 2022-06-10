First opened in 1904, the Sheldon Theatre welcomes about 30,000 people to its performances every year.
The Sheldon’s seasons are filled with a variety of acts, including family shows, live music, comedy, ballet and more.
The upcoming season, starting in September, was announced on Thursday, June 2. Executive Director Jeff Larson stated in a press release, “After the last couple of years we all deserve some good times. So I've set out to make this season the most fun and joyful one the Sheldon's ever had.”
The 2022-2023 season will include:
The Midtown Men
7:30 p.m., Sept. 24. Tickets start at $47.
“The Midtown Men Tenth Anniversary Tour reunites stars from the Original Broadway Cast of the smash hit musical, Jersey Boys.”
Lonestar
7 pm., Oct. 2. Tickets start at $35.
The award-winning band is taking a fresh look at all 10 of its chart-topping country songs.
How to Survive Middle School 2022
10 a.m., Oct. 5. Tickets start at $10.
In this brand new multimedia performance, kids talk to kids in a compelling, funny and educational show. Dealing with real issues affecting students today including social media, testing, bullying and peer pressure these video testimonials by kids and their advocates (along with a generous dose of Post’s signature humor) is sure to resonate with school and public audiences alike.
Barbaro
7:30 p.m., Oct. 8. Tickets start at $17.
Barbaro’s musical vision explores their collective life experiences through intricate instrumentation, creatively bending traditional music into a style that is all their own.
The Lightning Thief
10 a.m., Oct. 12. Tickets are $10 and kids play free.
Adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief,” this play is about Percy Jackson who is about to be kicked out of boarding school. Again. And that’s the least of his troubles. Lately, mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy’s Greek mythology textbook and into his life. Worse, he’s angered a few of them. Zeus’s master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect.
MN Music Night Featuring Turn Turn Turn and guests
7:30 p.m., Oct. 15. Tickets start at $14.
The show will include guests Annie & the Bang Bang and Leslie Vincent.
Caravan du Nord 2022 featuring NUNNABOVE
7 p.m., Oct. 22. Tickets start at $14.
Weaving in and out of a wide variety of fresh styles, with astonishingly rich musical imaginations. The group delivers on a distinctive sound that leaves the listener wanting to hear more.
Rhonda Vincent & the Rage
7:30 p.m., Oct. 28. Tickets start at $23.
Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest bands in any genre of music today.
Pipescreams with the St. Olaf organ department
7:30 p.m., Oct. 29. Tickets start at $14.
The Sheldon’s Kilgen Organ has been undergoing repairs over the last couple of years and on October 29th we’ll be getting it out for a spook-tacular evening!
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience
7:30 p.m., Nov. 5. Tickets start at $21.
Ever heard of a big band covering Spiderman? Get ready, my friend.
Amy Helm
7:30 p.m., Nov. 12. Tickets start at $23. Kids play free.
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm’s third album, What the Flood Leaves Behind, is her most autobiographical yet, both in content and creation.
From the king for the king
3 p.m., Nov. 20. Tickets start at $17. Kids play free.
The Gospel according to Elvis.
Holiday Film: ELF
1:30 p.m., Nov. 25. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth.
Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.
Sheldon Brass Band Holiday Show
7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, and 3 p.m. on Nov. 27. Tickets are $16 and $11 for youth.
The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band preserves and advances the musical genre of the British brass band. Join them for their 2022 holiday show!
A Night at the Theater – a Tribute to Queen
7:30 p.m., Dec. 3, Tickets start at $19
This tribute show offers glorious vocals with multiple singers and blazing guitar solos. Queen has rocked us over the years with their chart-topping hits and bountiful b-sides.
An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line
3 p.m., Dec. 4. Tickets are $63
Last year was such a memorable night that Lorie is once again making an appearance as a solo piano artist. Expect a very intimate evening with Lorie as she shares her beautiful music, funny stories and heartwarming stories of faith.
An Andy & Bing Christmas
1:30 p.m., Dec. 7. Tickets start at $21. Kids play free.
An Andy and Bing Christmas faithfully celebrates and re-creates the perfect Christmas albums of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby with a one of a kind 19-piece band
Soul of the Season featuring Brian Owens, Rissi Palmer, and Malena
7:30 p.m., Dec. 10. Tickets start at $23. Kids play free.
Brian Owens embodies the ideas and images of heart and soul wholeheartedly in his music and in his life. He is a singer, songwriter, and community activist based in Ferguson, Missouri.
The Nutcracker 2022
7 p.m., Dec. 15.Tickets start at $21. Kids play free.
The Continental Ballet Company’s Nutcracker has toured throughout Minnesota, and is a beloved annual tradition at the Sheldon.
The New Standards Holiday Show 2022
7:30 p.m., Dec. 17.Tickets start at $29
The New Standards Holiday Show rings in the yule with a unique twist on traditional holiday concerts—one part variety show, one part homage to the season, one part irreverent, free-wheeling spectacle.
Lightwire: A Very electric christmas
1 p.m., Dec. 20. Tickets start at $16. Kids play free.
Toy soldiers, classic carols and a universe of beautiful lights come together in this charming new yuletide story! Lightwire Theater sets your holidays aglow with the tale of a lost bird spending Christmas at the North Pole.
New Year’s Eve with Monroe Crossing 22
7:30 p.m., Dec. 31. Tickets start at $19
Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass and even selections outside the bluegrass genre.
Missoula Children’s Theatre: The Frog Prince
3 p.m., Jan. 7 Tickets are $11. Kids play free.
Deep in the royal swamp, a lonely Frog retrieves a golden ball for Princess Prim in exchange for friendship and comfort.
Danger Committee
7:30 p.m., Jan. 14. Tickets start at $19.
The Danger Committee came about when to international juggling champions met the world’s greatest knife thrower at an improv comedy theater.
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show
3 p.m., Feb. 5. Tickets start at $21.
The Canine Stars educational entertainment act features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea. Touring North American since 2012.
The Chipper Experience – Where Comedy and Magic Collide!
7:30 p.m., Feb. 11. Tickets start at $19.
Welcome to Chipper’s world! The popular, two-time “Comedy Magician of the Year!” presents his newest show which has been delighting audiences from 9 to 99. (We apologize to those over 100.) This is definitely NOT your father’s corny magic show!
Golden Dragon Acrobats
7 p.m., Feb. 16. Tickets start at $25.
Danny Chang and his Golden Dragon Acrobats continue their rigorous, 30+ year US touring schedule of a centuries-old Chinese art form, presenting over 200 performances annually.
Gear Daddies
7:30 p.m., Feb. 25. Tickets start at $29.
An Americana/Rock band originally from Austin, Minnesota.
The Brit Pack
7:30 p.m., March 4. Tickets start at $21.
The Brit Pack – the most authentic British Invasion experience this side of the Atlantic.
Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries
10 a.m., March 8. Tickets are $10. Kids play free.
Prepare to be amazed, dazzled & bewildered by Cahoots’ mind-blowing production Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries- a spectacular show where math, theatre and digital technology collide to create a fun and interactive performance proving that understanding math can be fun.
Irish comedy tour
7:30 p.m., March 11. Tickets start at $19.
The Irish Comedy Tour takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans.
Derina Harvey Band
7:30 p.m., March 17. Tickets start at $23.
A high-energy live show that leaves many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats!
The Second City
7:30 p.m., March 18. Tickets start at $21.
Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night.
Sing Me a country song – Colleen Raye and bobby vandell
1:30 p.m., March 24. Tickets start at $17. Kids play free.
Enjoy the great country duets and hits through the years with Bobby Vandell and Colleen Raye.
Dessa
7:30 p.m., April 1. Tickets start at $21.
Singer, rapper, and writer Dessa has made a career of bucking genres and defying expectations.
The Gruffalo
10 a.m. and 1 p.m., April 4. Tickets are $10. Kids play free.
Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.
B2Wins
7:30 p.m., April 22. Tickets start at $19. Kids play free.
Pronounced B-Twins, this high-energy entertainment group continues to captivate audiences world-wide with its unique renditions of crowd favorites and engaging, uplifting live show that targets the masses.
Sheldon Brass Band – Spring Concert
3 p.m., April 23. Tickets are $16.
The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety
8 p.m., April 29. Tickets start at $21. Kids play free.
Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy. Simply put…the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!
Rumours & Dreams
7:30 p.m., May 5. Tickets start at $19.
The Music of Fleetwood Mac. Featuring Pamela McNeill, Mary Jane Alm and Jeff Engholm on lead vocals.
Chastity Brown
7:30 p.m., May 6. Tickets start at $19.
As the daughter of a blues musician, Chastity Brown was born with an innate ability to channel wrenching circumstances into beautiful, uplifting songs.
Ensō Daiko
7:30 p.m., May 13. Tickets start at $21. Kids play free.
Ensō Daiko offers loud, energetic performances that combine music, dance, culture, and pure athleticism.
