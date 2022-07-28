River City Days is set for Aug. 5-7, offering free entertainment, food and fun for all ages.
Red Wing’s premier summer festival will continue rain or shine; however, lightning may cause changes in some activities.
Here is a full list of happenings.
Monday
Medallion Hunt is held from Aug.1-7. Each day until Sunday at 9 a.m. a new clue is posted at Edina Realty in Red Wing. The winner receives a cash prize.
Friday
Workout with Anytime Fitness, 10 a.m. at 1105 Bench St.
Beer garden, 12 p.m. to midnight. Bay Point Park.
Polka under the entertainment tent, 1-4 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Taste of Red Wing, food vendors and family activities, 1-8 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Bingo, 4-8 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Karaoke finals, 5-7 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Fabulous Armadillos with Chris Hawkey, 8-11 p.m. “The Fabulous Armadillos came out of their shell in 2006 and have since established a large and loyal following in central Minnesota with their spot on recreations of songs from many genres of music from country to Motown to heavy metal to 70s soft rock and do them just like you remember,” according to its website. Bay Point Park.
Dance the night away while listening to popular music, 11 p.m. to midnight. Bay Point Park.
Saturday
Sunrise hike, 5:30-7:30 a.m. Barn Bluff.
Workout with Anytime Fitness at 1105 Bench St., 7 a.m.
River City Ramble, 8-9:30 a.m. Bay Point Park.
Basketball tournament, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Car show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Disco golf tournament, 9:30 a.m. Memorial Bluff Disc Golf Course.
Kids treasure hunt, 10 a.m. Bay Point Park.
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Taste of Red Wing, food vendors and family activities, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Commercial vendors, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Beer garden, 10 a.m. to midnight. Bay Point Park.
The Creature Teacher, 11 a.m. Bay Point Park.
Cookies on the Cannon Valley Trail, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce at Welch Access Station.
Kids activity tent, noon to 7 p.m. Bay Point Park.
The Creature Teacher, 12:30 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Brent and Sheena performance, 2-4 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Bingo tent, 4-8 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Jake Nelson Band, 5-8 p.m. “Jake Nelson — a singer/songwriter from St. Paul, Minnesota — has been making a splash in the Minnesota music scene since 2015 playing gigs across the state. His self-titled, independently-produced debut album, released in June 2017, has made some buzz and gotten radio play on a local, national and international level. Inspired by artists ranging from Lee Brice to Phil Collins to Frank Sinatra, his style is a unique blend of alternative country with a Jake spin. If you haven’t heard his music, give it a listen – you may just find yourself a new favorite rising artist,” according to his website. Bay Point Park.
Sheldon Theatre brass band performance, 7-9 p.m. Central Park.
Tyler Braden performance, 9-11 p.m. “Country music takes a special kind of person: someone tough with a tender heart, willing to put themselves on the line with others in mind. And with Warner Music Nashville’s Tyler Braden, you can hear it in every song. With his seven-track EP debut, What Do They Know(WDTK),the rising star introduces himself as just such a person – an artist whose compelling combo of tough and tender stand at a crossroads of modern-Rock energy and deeply-felt country tradition. Just now heating up, his songs have already amassed 70 million streams and counting, built to connect whether it’s Saturday night or Sunday morning,” according to his website. Bay Point Park.
Dance the night away while listening to popular music, 11 p.m. to midnight. Bay Point Park.
Sunday
45th annual fly-in, 8 a.m. to noon. at the Red Wing Airport.
Pancake flipping contest, 9-11 a.m. Red Wing Airport.
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Bridge of Valor dedication, 10 a.m. Bay Point Park.
Commercial vendors, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Levee Park.
Taste of Red Wing and family activities, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Community church service, 11 a.m. Bay Point Park.
River City Days parade, 1 p.m. Fifth and Bush Streets.
Kids activity tent, 2-5 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo performance, 3 p.m. Bay Point Park.
ATV big air stunt show, 4 p.m. Bay Point Park.
The Dweebs, 5-8 p.m. “The Dweebs family band featuring Michael Blue, his two sons and his daughter bring an interactive, unique and adaptable show that is perfect for your free stage, beer gardens or main stage entertainment. Colorful costumes, crazy stage antics, and lots of crowd participation are all a staple at any Dweeb performance along with listening to all your favorite hits from the 60’s til today. With over 30 years in the music industry, The Dweebs continue to bring the party wherever they go,” according to River City’s website. Bay Point Park.
ATV big air stunt show, 6 p.m. Bay Point Park.
Red Wing Royal Ambassador pageant parade, 6:15 p.m.
Red Wing Royal Ambassador coronation, 7 p.m. Sheldon Theatre.
Red Wing Royal Ambassador reception, 9:30 p.m. Red Wing Elks Lodge.
