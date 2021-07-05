Red Wing Plein Air 2021 Derek Davis
Buy Now

Dan Guida Best in Show Award: "Lightning Show" by Derek Davis. 

Derek Davis won his second Dan Guida Best in Show title during the Red Wing Arts 2021 summer plein air festival.

Davis' work will be familiar to area residents as he's won numerous honors in local outdoor painting competitions. He won the Guida honor in 2019, too. His other local awards in include:

Best of Show, winter 2011

Honorable Mention, 2011

Peoples' Choice Award, 2011

Judges Award,  2012

Best of Show / Depot Award, 2013

Spirit of Red Wing Award, 2017

Second place, 2018

A professional fine art painter, Davis was exposed to the artistic passion by his father and mother, who both were artists, according to his website at derekdavisstudio.com.

Red Wing Plein Air 2021 paintings

1 of 15

All artwork produced by the various plein artists in June 2021 is available and on exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery until Aug. 15.

Scott Lloyd Anderson was the 2021 judge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you