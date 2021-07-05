Derek Davis won his second Dan Guida Best in Show title during the Red Wing Arts 2021 summer plein air festival.
Davis' work will be familiar to area residents as he's won numerous honors in local outdoor painting competitions. He won the Guida honor in 2019, too. His other local awards in include:
Best of Show, winter 2011
Honorable Mention, 2011
Peoples' Choice Award, 2011
Judges Award, 2012
Best of Show / Depot Award, 2013
Spirit of Red Wing Award, 2017
Second place, 2018
A professional fine art painter, Davis was exposed to the artistic passion by his father and mother, who both were artists, according to his website at derekdavisstudio.com.
Second place: "A Moment on the Cannon" by Hannah Heyer
Third place: "Back Roads, Early Morning" by Christopher Copeland
Best Quick Paint, Red Wing Student Intern's Choice: "Farmers Market Flowers" by Lisa Stauffer
Best Quick Paint Artists' Choice: "Southbound" by Michael Broshar
Open Class Award of Merit: "Day at the Bay Point Park" by Tada Kosciuska
Judge's Award of Merit: "Rocks of Memorial Park" by Lynn Brown
Judge's Award of Merit: "Barges Loading on the Mississippi" Lisa Stauffer
Judge's Award of Merit: "Loading Zone" by Jo Nelson
Judge's Award of Merit: "A Peaceful Valley" by Ivan Zassavitski
Judge's Award of Merit: "View from the Bridge" by Diane Foster
Best Watercolor: "The Gardener" James Turner
Best Pastel: "A Crack of Light" by Avon Waters
Best Oil: "March of the Bales" by Richard Abraham
Best Sense of Red Wing, sponsored by Red Wing Shoe Co.: "Red Wing Shoe -- Main Street" by Michael Broshar
Best Sense of Place, sponsored by Outdoor Painters of Minnesota: "Lower Quarry Vista" by Dan Mackerman
All artwork produced by the various plein artists in June 2021 is available and on exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery until Aug. 15.
Scott Lloyd Anderson was the 2021 judge.
