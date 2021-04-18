I first have to admit that I am a hydrangea paniculata fanatic. I have big panicle hydrangeas, small ones and many sized in-between. Not that I don’t enjoy the smooth hydrangeas (H. arborescens) as well. I just prefer the panicles.
One of the things I like best about the panicles is that they don’t flop over like the smooth hydrangeas have a tendency to do when they are flowering. I’ve tried everything to keep the Annabelles along my pathway from falling down, but to no avail.
Most panicles on the other hand get huge flowers in early summer that change color all season long and then persist for winter interest until I deadhead them in early spring.
I challenge you to find another garden or landscape plant that performs any better than that.
Spring pruning
Early spring is the best time to prune your panicles because you can deadhead last season’s flowers and also remove dead branches and shape the shrub for the coming season. Hydrangeas are slow to leaf out so it is also easy to see where the new buds are coming and what needs to be reshaped.
Tools required
The first thing you need is a good pair of hand pruners that have been cleaned and sharpened. I use Felcos because they are easy to sharpen and they last forever. Hand pruners do need to be sharpened often during the season and there are several sharpening products to choose from. I like the type that you attach to the blades and then swing back and forth to sharpen the cutting edge at the correct angle.
Sharpened loppers may also be required if you have thick stems that are dead and need to be removed.
Have a tape measure handy as well, I’ll explain later.
Take a good look
I usually deadhead first and then go back and start shaping. Whether deadheading or shaping, look for the sprouting leaf buds and make your cuts at an angle about 1/4 inch above the bud. I do like to wait until there is new spring growth so I can see which branches are dead and remove them before I start shaping.
After you deadhead and remove the dead branches take a few steps back and envision how you want your shrub to look. My goal is to have a rounded shape, but not so rounded that it looks unnatural and overly pruned.
Now is also the time to decide how wide and tall the pruned shrub should be when you finish. Find the middle of the hydrangea and then snake your tape measure into the center. When you decide your diameter then continue to re-measure as you work your way around the shrub. It doesn’t need to be perfect, but keeping the outside cuts at around the same measurement will ensure that you have a more symmetrical result.
Keep stepping back and looking at your shrub as you prune from the bottom to the top and from the outside to the inside.
One of my favorite panicles, ‘Vanilla Strawberry,’ has a tendency to send up perfectly straight branches from the middle. These straight branches grow 1 or 2 feet above the rest of the shrub and stick out like a sore thumb. To compensate, I usually cut the straight middle ones from the previous season quite a bit shorter than the rest of the shrub so it takes awhile for them to catch up.
Some panicles like ‘Limelight’ and ‘Quick Fire’ can grow very tall and wide. If you have limited space you can prune off as much as 30% every season to keep the size more manageable.
Pruning day
This is the perfect outside activity for the next beautiful spring day. Get out soon and prune, prune, prune — your panicles!
