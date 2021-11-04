Classic Meets Cool
Professional pianist and motivational speaker Barron Ryan will perform in Hastings on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce describes the concert as "Solo Piano performing a mix of ragtime, jazz and classical repertoire. ... Makes classical music sound calypso-y, country, and funky."
The concert will be at 3 p.m. in the Hastings Middle School auditorium, 1000 11th St. W. Tickets are available at the door for $20. For more information, contact Brenda Irvin at 651-437-7318 or brenda.irvin@uwrf.edu.
Free Family Fun Day
The Goodhue County Historical Society’s November Free Family Fun Day will have a harvest theme. The historical society says of the event, “Be creative and make a picture using seeds to create a collage or corn cob to paint a picture. Or explore the museum with our photo scavenger hunt.”
The event for all ages will be noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the History Center. For more information, visit goodhuecountyhistory.org.
The Michael Walk Group
The WideSpot in Stockholm will host the Michael Walk Group. The performing arts center says of the concert, “Grab a group of your friends and join Michael Walk and his friends – Chris Bates, Josh Gallagher, Rich McDonald and Tommy Bentz – for an amazing musical journey through jazz, bop, soul and more.”
Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required for all event attendees, artists, staff and volunteers. Masking is also required except while eating, drinking or performing. Bring proof of vaccine (print or digital) completed a minimum of 14 days prior to the event and an ID for checking in at the box office.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the WideSpot. For more information, visit widespotperformingarts.org.
Hudson Heritage Quilters Patchwork Harvest Show
The Hudson Heritage Quilters presents its 15th quilt show, featuring 200 quilts, vendors, raffles, door prizes, used books, boutiques and more.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the River Crest Elementary School in Hudson. Admission is $6. For more information, visit hudsonheritagequilters.org.
Flor de Toloache
The Sheldon Theatre says of the musical group, “Latin Grammy winners Flor de Toloache make New York City history as its first and only all-woman mariachi group. … The result of this cultural bouquet is an edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Mexican music.”
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sheldon Theatre. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit sheldontheatre.org.
