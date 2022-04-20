The National Eagle Center’s "On the River" eagle viewing cruises are returning for the 2022 summer season. The center will host a series of six cruises starting in May and running through October aboard the Pearl of the Lake on Lake Pepin in Lake City.
Similar to the center’s popular "In the Field" eagle viewing trips, these two-hour cruises serve as a floating classroom for guests. The cruises include an expert naturalist, real-time interpretation of observed wildlife and audience-guided Q&As.
“This will be the fourth season that we have hosted these river cruises and they have proven quite popular,” said marketing manager, Ed Hahn. “Cruises are a great way to extend our educational experience outside of the Center and take our guests right to where the eagles are along the Mississippi River. Guest feedback has been outstanding and interest in these outings continues to grow.”
Cruise registration is $40 for members and $50 for non-members. People of all ages are welcome. The Pearl of the Lake has an on-board restroom, indoor and open air seating. Refreshments are available for purchase during the cruises.
Registration is now open with the first cruise is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.
“People should definitely mark their calendars,” said Hahn. “There are plenty of opportunities to cruise with us this summer, view eagles, and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon on the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin.”
More information about the and On the River cruises and registration is available at nationaleaglecenter.org/cruise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.