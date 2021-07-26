Cannon Falls local Kressin Hartl will perform on the Cannon Valley Trail on July 31 at Welch Station. She will be "on stage" 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Voices of the Valley program.
Hartl is a 2021 Cannon Falls High School graduate and recipient of a Marian Theel music scholarship. Hartl is a singer-songwriter who accompanies herself on guitar and occasionally ukulele. Her musical influences range from classic country to pop.
Hartl’s original song “One in a Million” was released last year on multiple streaming platforms, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, IHeartRadio, and YouTube (using her middle name, Kressin Elise).
Welch Station Access is at 26674 144th Ave Way, Welch, Minnesota, and can be accessed by driving if you’d like to enjoy the event, but aren’t able to bike there. More Voices of the Valley Events are scheduled on Saturdays throughout the summer, weather permitting.
Aug. 7 – Caroline Priore, fiddle, guitar, vocals
Aug. 14 – Amongst the Reeds, Irish band
Aug. 21 – InTandem, Brenda Owens and Lee Mensinger
Aug. 28 – Tom Peschges, guitar and vocals
Sept. 4 – Flatt and Square, old-timey bluegrass band
Treats will be donated by the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, Stockholm Pies, and Ferndale Market.
For more info, visit the Cannon Valley Trail website at cannonvalleytrail.com/Events/Voices of the Valley.
