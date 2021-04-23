Treasure Island Resort & Casino will welcome ACM “Entertainer of the Year’ Luke Bryan on Friday, Sept. 3.
Bryan’s appearance is part of his “PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR.”
Special guest and country pop singer and songwriter Dylan Scott will accompany Bryan and take the stage as his opening act. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at TIcasino.com.
Reserved seats will be $139, $92, $79 and $58. General admission tickets will be available for $42.50.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of Treasure Island guests and team members remains Treasure Island Resort & Casino's top priority.
About Luke Bryan
Since his debut in 2009, Bryan has garnered 26 No. 1 hits and has more Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Overall, Bryan has tallied 14.6 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four platinum albums, two 4x platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 platinum singles and 12 multi-platinum singles. Bryan’s seven headline concert tours have played for 12 million fans including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events. His tour was recognized as Billboard’s “Top Country Tour” in 2018.
Bryan has been recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was named the Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times (2013, 2015 and 2021) and the Country Music Association (CMA) twice (2014 and 2015). A winner of over 40 music awards, Bryan has received seven ACM awards, including the first-ever ACM Album of the Decade award for Crash My Party. He has also won seven CMT Music awards, five Billboard Music awards, four AMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award.
Bryan, whose latest studio album “BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE” was nominated by the Academy of Country Music for the 2021 “Album of the Year,” has garnered four back-to-back No. 1 songs – “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” “Down to One,” and “One Margarita.” Bryan landed his 26th career No. 1 single with “Down to One” and his latest single, “Waves,” debuted as the most-added song on country radio the week of April 12.
Bryan recently received the 2021 Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) Artist Humanitarian Award, given annually to country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career. The Leesburg, Georgia native was recognized for his charitable work with numerous organizations over the years, including ACM Lifting Lives, CMA Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Shriners Hospital, St. Jude, TJ Martell and ongoing efforts with the Brett Boyer Foundation and Bayer’s #HeresToTheFarmer campaign through his annual Farm Tour.
