Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Ellsworth

The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St.

July 20

Kids Who Read Cool Magic Show, 1 p.m.

Fiesta in the Garden, 6:30 p.m.

Virtual Badger Talk, 6:30 p.m.

July 21

A Morning in the Garden, 10:30 a.m.

Poolside storytime at Klaas-Jonas Pool, 2:30 p.m.

Community Book Club at Summit Park, 6:30 p.m.

July 22

Storytime in East End Park, 10 a.m.

July 23

Summer S.T.E.M., 10 a.m.

July 26

Ocean Crafts in the Park, 4 p.m.

Library Board meeting, 4 p.m.

Lake City

The Lake City Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 651-345-4013 or visit lakecity.lib.mn.us. 201 S. High St.

July 21

Wake Up & Wiggle, 10 a.m.

Red Wing

The Red Wing Public Library is open Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 651-385-3673 or visit redwing.lib.mn.us. 225 East Ave.

July 20

Storytime in Central Park, 9:30 a.m.

July 21

Storytime in the Library, 10:30 a.m.

July 23

Author Visit: David Housewright, 10 a.m.

Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale, 11 a.m.

July 26

The Magic of Isaiah in Central Park, 9:30 a.m.

