Red Wing Arts holiday pop-up

The pop-up event will feature work by 20 local creatives. 

 Image provided by Red Wing Arts

‘Mick Sterling presents: An Andy & Bing Christmas’

This show celebrates and re-creates the perfect Christmas albums of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby with a one-of-a-kind 19-piece band.

Where: Sheldon Theatre

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $40

More info: sheldontheatre.org 

‘North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins’

Christmas is Kat Perkins’ favorite time of year. North Country Christmas is a blend of traditional Christmas songs with Kat’s modern spin. “The Voice” finalist, Kat Perkins, incorporates her audience in fun crowd participation, holiday songs and even features an up-and-coming young star at each venue.

Where: Sheldon Theatre

When: Saturday, Dec. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $32

More info: sheldontheatre.org

Pop-up holiday store 

Holiday gifts don’t have to be purchased online or in a big box store. In fact, the perfect item for that special someone may be the creation of a local artist. 

Red Wing Arts is hosting a pop-up store with creations by 20 regional artists in the weeks leading-up to Christmas. The store will be in the Depot Gallery through Friday, Dec. 24. On Dec. 11-12, shoppers can enjoy tasty treats while browsing through the creations. 

The artists participating in the pop-up include: 

  • Chap Achen

  • Sushila Anderson

  • Marion Angelica

  • Kate Bauman

  • Bud Bullivant

  • Tori Coulson

  • John Ehresmann

  • Fieldstone Apiaries

  • Reid Hendershot

  • Lori Hungerholt

  • Barb Lager

  • Dan Lager

  • Tom Larkin

  • Jean Manrique

  • Sue Pariseau

  • Barb Pendergrass

  • Juliane Shibata

  • Lauren Strom

  • Shelly Thrall

  • Dan Wiemer

Where: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery 

Holiday shopping hours:

  • Monday: 12-5 p.m.
  • Tuesday: closed
  • Wednesday: closed
  • Thursday 12-6 p.m.
  • Friday 12-6 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 12-5 p.m.

More info: redwingarts.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you