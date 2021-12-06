‘Mick Sterling presents: An Andy & Bing Christmas’
This show celebrates and re-creates the perfect Christmas albums of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby with a one-of-a-kind 19-piece band.
Where: Sheldon Theatre
When: Wednesday, Dec. 8
Time: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
More info: sheldontheatre.org
‘North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins’
Christmas is Kat Perkins’ favorite time of year. North Country Christmas is a blend of traditional Christmas songs with Kat’s modern spin. “The Voice” finalist, Kat Perkins, incorporates her audience in fun crowd participation, holiday songs and even features an up-and-coming young star at each venue.
Where: Sheldon Theatre
When: Saturday, Dec. 11
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $32
More info: sheldontheatre.org
Pop-up holiday store
Holiday gifts don’t have to be purchased online or in a big box store. In fact, the perfect item for that special someone may be the creation of a local artist.
Red Wing Arts is hosting a pop-up store with creations by 20 regional artists in the weeks leading-up to Christmas. The store will be in the Depot Gallery through Friday, Dec. 24. On Dec. 11-12, shoppers can enjoy tasty treats while browsing through the creations.
The artists participating in the pop-up include:
Chap Achen
Sushila Anderson
Marion Angelica
Kate Bauman
Bud Bullivant
Tori Coulson
John Ehresmann
Fieldstone Apiaries
Reid Hendershot
Lori Hungerholt
Barb Lager
Dan Lager
Tom Larkin
Jean Manrique
Sue Pariseau
Barb Pendergrass
Juliane Shibata
Lauren Strom
Shelly Thrall
Dan Wiemer
Where: Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery
Holiday shopping hours:
- Monday: 12-5 p.m.
- Tuesday: closed
- Wednesday: closed
- Thursday 12-6 p.m.
- Friday 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday 12-5 p.m.
More info: redwingarts.org
