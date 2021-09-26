Astronomy Club will be present for a relaxing night of stargazing 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Frontenac State Park.
Participants will learn about constellations and their lore, see planets, nebulae from past supernova star explosions, brilliant star clusters and distant galaxies far outside of our own Milky Way.
If you are interested in getting a telescope, members will be able to show you different types of telescope equipment and let you try them out for yourselves.
Event will take place in the picnic area of the park. Vehicles need to display a valid Minnesota State Park Permit upon entering the park. Please stop by the office or purchase beforehand a $7 one-day permit, $35 year-round permit.
Rain date is scheduled for Oct. 9.
